WWE News: Former Attitude Era Star Arrested Over Unpaid Hotel Bill

The arrest marked the latest in a series of legal issues for the former tag team champion.

Former WWE wrestler Brian Christopher Lawler, better known by the ring names Brian Christopher and Grand Master Sexay, was recently arrested in his hometown of Memphis, after he and a fellow wrestler allegedly stayed in a hotel room without paying.

According to Memphis NBC affiliate WMC Action News, the 46-year-old Lawler was arrested Tuesday at a Hampton Inn, after he was allegedly unable to pay for the room he shared with Terry Teague. The hotel’s manager told authorities that he and Teague tried using a company credit card to cover the cost of the room, only for the card to be rejected due to insufficient funds. Both occupants reportedly said they didn’t have the funds to pay for the amount owed, which TMZ noted came in at $802.

A report from Fightful offered further information on the case, citing the Shelby County Jail website, which confirms Brian Lawler and Terry Teague were booked at 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday for Theft of Services, Less than $1,000. The publication added that the 33-year-old Teague’s Facebook page includes one photo where he’s wearing handcuffs and flashing both middle fingers, with the caption “F**k the Police.”

The alleged incident marks the second time this year that Lawler made wrestling headlines, as he was reportedly involved in a brawl with former TNA wrestler Chase Stevens in February, which resulted in the latter getting arrested for battery. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Stevens admitted that he had twice punched the second-generation wrestler in the face during the brawl, but maintained that his actions were in self-defense.

Brian Christopher Lawler had also been arrested multiple times following his heyday in the WWE, with Commercial Appeal noting that he had previous arrests for disorderly conduct and threatening a police officer.

The son of WWE Hall of Fame wrestler and commentator Jerry “The King” Lawler, Brian Lawler mainly competed in the late ’90s during the company’s “Attitude Era,” where he usually wrestled using his first and middle name, or under the moniker “Grand Master Sexay.” He is best known for teaming up with Scott “Scotty 2 Hotty” Taylor in the tag team Too Cool, which later became a three-man stable when current WWE superstars The Usos’ father, Rikishi, joined up in 1999.

The highlight of Too Cool’s run came in 2000, when Lawler and Taylor won their only Tag Team Championship, upsetting Edge and Christian for the titles on an episode of Monday Night Raw. Each of the faction’s members have made occasional appearances on WWE television this decade, including a one-off match in 2014, where Too Cool defeated Heath Slater, Drew McIntyre, and Jinder Mahal, aka the lower-card stable 3MB.