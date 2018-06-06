‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Says ‘Good Riddance’ To Ridding Herself Of Arie’s Engagement Ring

The ABC reality star reveals what happened to the Neil Lane sparkler she received when Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to her on 'The Bachelor.'

Becca Kufrin was happy to hand back the engagement ring Arie Luyendyk Jr. gave to her on his finale of The Bachelor. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the current Bachelorette star revealed what happened to that Neil Lane sparkler that Arie used when he proposed to her in Peru.

When asked by Kimmel if she got to keep her Bachelor engagement ring, Becca said “No,” then added, “Good riddance, no.”

Becca went on to explain that she gave the ring back to Arie when he ended the engagement in front of ABC’s camera. Kufrin didn’t know if Arie still has the ring, but the answer is “probably not.” Luyendyk is now engaged to his runner-up, Lauren Burnham.

Longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison previously joked to Entertainment Weekly that he keeps all of the franchise’s returned engagement rings at his house.

“The rings I actually have at home. They’re on a necklace and I’ll wear it around sometimes. I’ll wear it out [and] I have, like, 20 different engagement rings,” Harrison said.

Harrison then explained that Neil Lane’s famous jewelry store gets the rings back if the breakup occurs within a certain time frame.

“There’s some rule,” The Bachelor host told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know exactly what the contract is, but after a certain number of years, you get to keep it anyway. But if it’s months…it’s like a 10 or 15 or 20 thousand dollar ring. So it comes back.”

With over 30 total seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette producing just a handful of actual marriages, it’s safe to say Neil Lane gets a lot of returns.

Of course, Becca Kufrin now has a new ring from the man she became engaged to on her season of The Bachelorette. Fans will have to wait until later this summer to see that sparkler, and who gave it to her.

But Kufrin told Kimmel she feels very confident about her new engagement and she laughed off the late-night host’s suggestion that she can just dump her fiance and go with one of the other guys if she feels uncertain. Becca assured the inquisitive ABC host that she’s “very certain” this time around.

“I fell in love and I was ready to commit to Arie,” the Bachelorette star said. “I think that in hindsight now, he was always one foot in and one foot out. I could kind of sense the tension or anxiety there for a little bit, but it wasn’t until the breakup where I was like, ‘OK!'”

Kufrin added that she was much more “intuitive” when it came to finding a husband on her own terms as The Bachelorette. She even bet Kimmel $10 that this time is the real deal.

Check out Becca Kufrin’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live below.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.