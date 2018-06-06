‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Talks Colton Underwood, Tia Booth Shocker: Why She Was Shaken And Why She Kept Him

Why did 'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin seem so torn over Colton Underwood's admission he'd dated Tia Booth, and why did she give him a rose if she was so stunned?

During Monday night’s episode of The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin learned a secret from Colton Underwood that left her pretty shaken. She’s been feeling the sparks fly with him already, and she’s definitely attracted to him. However, once she learned that he had dated Tia Booth before filming, she knew she had some things to consider. In her latest blog post for People, Kufrin goes into detail about what she was thinking.

Becca Kufrin says that during Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor season, she and Tia Booth were instant friends. The Bachelorette star said that it was empowering to have Tia alongside her on stage when she was announced as the next lead, and Becca considers her friendships to be “lifelong, solid and unbreakable.”

Given her strong friendship with Booth, Kufrin admits that hearing Colton Underwood explain that he had dated Tia shortly before filming left her with a million questions. Becca felt shocked and frustrated, and she wondered what Tia knew about his participation on The Bachelorette. She also wondered if she could trust Colton, and she says she was tempted to immediately send him home.

On the other hand, explains Becca, she was drawn to Colton not just for his looks, but for his commitment to his charity as well. Kufrin says that there was “an invisible pull” between them, and she ultimately followed her gut to see where things led. When it came time for the rose ceremony, the Bachelorette says she was emotional and conflicted about whether to give Underwood a rose.

In fact, Becca says she essentially made herself sick worrying about how giving Colton a rose at the next Bachelorette rose ceremony could potentially jeopardize her friendship with Tia. Ultimately, Kufrin decided to keep Underwood around for the time being. However, it seems that she told herself that she wouldn’t invest anything more in the relationship until she could gain clarity from Booth.

The Bachelorette spoilers from the ABC preview for Episode 3 indicate that Tia will be showing up for a group date, along with some of Becca’s other Bachelor besties, and the Colton topic will be addressed. Does that clear all of it up? Interestingly, gossip king Reality Steve has teased that Tia will make another appearance again later in the season, and this could spell the end of Becca’s romance with Colton.

Stay tuned for additional Bachelorette spoilers as they emerge to see what happens next between Becca Kufrin, Colton Underwood, and Tia Booth.