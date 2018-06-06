Jinger Duggar’s Husband Jeremy Vuolo Shares Hilarious Instagram Post About Baby Photos

Jinger Duggar looks like a little princess in a throwback photo that her husband Jeremy Vuolo recently shared on Instagram and Twitter. Jeremy compared the sweet snapshot of his wife to one of his own baby pictures, and he doesn’t think that his photo measures up.

Jeremy Vuolo, 30, definitely seems to think that Jinger Duggar, 24, was high up there on the cuteness scale when she was a baby. On Tuesday, the Texas pastor took to Twitter to share an old baby photo of Jinger rocking a paper crown and a frilly white dress. The tiny tot has a finger in her mouth, and she’s staring the camera with her big, expressive eyes.

Jeremy posted the adorable image side-by-side with one of his own baby pictures. In the photo, he’s chilling out in a baby bathtub that has been placed in a kitchen sink. The chubby-cheeked infant is looking at the camera at an awkward angle, which gives him the appearance of having a double chin. He also looks slightly cross-eyed.

According to the Duggar husband, the purpose of sharing the pictures was to make his case for why it would be best if his daughter turned out to be a little Jinger clone.

“I’d be lying if I said I haven’t prayed that God would let our little baby girl look just like her mama,” Jeremy tweeted. “‘But don’t you want her to share at least *some* of your looks,’ you ask? To which I would reply: ‘See picture #2.'”

I’d be lying if I said I haven’t prayed that God would let our little baby girl look just like her mama. “But don’t you want her to share at least *some* of your looks,” you ask? To which I would reply: “See picture #2.” pic.twitter.com/8hwCTOfrGa — Jeremy Vuolo (@Jeremy_Vuolo) June 6, 2018

Jeremy Vuolo also shared the photos and his commentary on them on Instagram, where the Counting On star’s followers reacted with a mixture of laughing emojis, praise for his dad humor, and reassurances that he was also a cute baby.

“Haha Jeremy, you have a great sense of humor! Your baby will be beautiful, regardless!” remarked one fan.

“Aww, you were both adorable babies. I am sure your baby girl will have a little bit of both of you and she will be beautiful,” another wrote.

Jeremy Vuolo previously said that it’s not just his looks that he wants his daughter to inherit from her mother. When he and Jinger Duggar first announced that they were expecting, he shared his hope that their future child will be like Jinger in every way. This means that he wants her to be “a humble, meek, modest, intelligent young woman,” which is how he describes his wife on the Jinger and Jeremy website.

In a TLC video, Jeremy explained why it’s so important to him that his daughter ends up possessing the same personality traits as her mother.

“I was a little terror as a child, so I’m hoping that the little one will be as much like Jinger as possible,” he said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jinger Duggar’s due date is in July, which means that fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see if Jeremy’s prayers about his baby’s appearance and personality will be answered.