‘Game Of Thrones’: Could Robert Baratheon Return For The Final Season?

Actor Mark Addy is seen at the wrap party of 'Game of Thrones,' leading to speculation

With the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones still a long way away from airing, viewers are clamoring for any information that can be gleaned in regard to Season 8 of the epic fantasy series.

While it seems likely the battle for the Iron Throne will conclude with someone being named the high ruler of Westeros, it is possible — considering this is a tale originally penned by George R. R. Martin — that literally anything could happen in the final season of Game of Thrones.

Like, perhaps, Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) could return?

After all, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) died and returned to the land of the living after Melisandre (Carice van Houten) brought him back. However, Robert Baratheon has been dead since Season 1 of Game of Thrones, when he was mortally injured in a boar hunting accident, so it might be a bit hard to resurrect this character now.

But now, Digital Spy has reported that Robert Addy has been spotted at the wrap party for Game of Thrones in Belfast, Ireland, and speculation has begun on whether Robert Baratheon will make a return to the series in its final season. However, it is unclear how Robert Baratheon could make a return other than via flashbacks.

I'm screaming over Mark Addy aka Robert Baratheon aka Bobby B doing the "metal" fingers in this GOT cast reunion pic pic.twitter.com/enhpQe5koo — Cyril Woodcock (@girl_hag) June 4, 2018

HBO has managed to sneak some flashback scenes into previous seasons of Game of Thrones. There was the reveal about Jon Snow being a Targaryen that saw flashback scenes of a young Ned Stark as he discovered the truth about his sister’s child. Flashback scenes involving a young Cersei were also shown in one of the seasons. So, it is possible that Robert Addy could be called in to shoot some scenes for the final season, albeit in a flashback capacity.

However, Digital Spy also points out that Jason Momoa was also present at the Game of Thrones wrap party. So, unless Khal Drogo is also making an appearance in the final season of Game of Thrones, there is likely another reason these actors were present at the wrap party.

In fact, it seems much more probable that the wrap party for Game of Thrones included many cast members that are no longer present in the television series. After all, the show tends to kill off a high percentage of their characters.

As per usual, though, viewers will just have to wait until the final season of Game of Thrones airs to discover whether there will be the return of any long-dead characters.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones will air on HBO. As yet, no official premiere date has been made beyond 2019. However, Maisie Williams did let it slip during an interview with Metro that Season 8 will premiere in April of that year.