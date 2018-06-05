Kylie Jenner Deletes All Photos Of Daughter Stormi’s Face From Instagram

Kylie Jenner is cleaning house when it comes to her Instagram account. The reality TV star has reportedly deleted all of the photos that show off her daughter Stormi Webster’s face.

According to a June 4 report by Life & Style, Kylie Jenner still has photographs of little Stormi up on her Instagram account, but all of the snapshots featuring clear views of the baby’s face are gone, and fans are becoming suspicious.

The photo clearing comes just weeks after fans began to speculate that little Stormi may not be the daughter of Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott. Fans began to claim that they thought Stormi resembled Kylie’s bodyguard, Tim Chung, more than Travis Scott. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the rumors gained so much traction that Chung was forced to make a public statement about the issue.

“I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable,” Chung wrote in a statement via his Instagram account. My interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only. There is no story here,” the added.

However, with Kylie Jenner’s latest Instagram move, fans have reignited the rumors, and are wondering why she has decided not to show off Stormi’s face after posting multiple pictures of the baby girl. Perhaps Jenner doesn’t like seeing negative comments about her daughter, which are sure to come whenever she posts a snapshot for her 109 million followers to see.

happy birthday North & P.. ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 3, 2018 at 1:31pm PDT

In the past, Kylie Jenner allegedly said she would delete her Instagram page if and when she ever had a child. However, after Stormi’s birth she continued to post photos from her life, including adorable pictures of baby Stormi. However, she has now taken those photos down, and has started taking snapshots where Stormi’s face is out of view of the camera.

However, fans may soon see Stormi Webster again. The Inquisitr reports that Kylie Jenner and her sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian are planning a big photo shoot for all of their baby girls. All three of the sisters have infant daughters who are less than 5-months-old, and Kim has confirmed that the trio will be having an adorable photo shoot done to document their time together.

“The three little girls are gonna grow up together. Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting,” Kim told Entertainment Tonight.

Perhaps Kylie Jenner will share those photos of Stormi with her cousins, or maybe she’ll decide to keep her daughter’s face off of social media for good. Only time will tell how long Kylie decides to play her the new Instagram trend.