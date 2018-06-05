Kim Kardashian Says She’s Planning A Baby Photo Shoot With Her Sisters

Kim Kardashian and her sisters are reportedly planning a photo shoot to show off their adorable baby daughters. Kim recently revealed that she’s been talking to her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and that they want to get some snapshots of their baby girls all together.

According to a June 5 report by Entertainment Tonight, Kim Kardashian couldn’t be happier about the fact that her youngest daughter, Chicago, is going to have two little cousins her age to grow up with. Kim and her sisters, Khloe and Kylie, all have baby girls under the age of five months.

“The three little girls are gonna grow up together. Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting.”

Kim Kardashian revealed that while there are a ton of photos of her daughter Chicago and Kylie Jenner’s baby girl Stormi together, she “can’t wait” for Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, to “join the crew.”

My baby Chi ???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 29, 2018 at 7:24am PDT

As many fans already know, Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson have been living in Cleveland all year. Khloe gave birth to True in Ohio and has not been home to L.A. since. While Kim and Kourtney headed to Cleveland to be with Khloe during the birth of her first child, the whole family has not been together with the latest addition yet.

“We’re so excited. Me and Kylie [Jenner] and Khloe are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have all the girls, ’cause Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together. So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew.”

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is planning to move back to L.A. sometime this summer. Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner, confirmed the move and revealed that she believes Kardashian was coming home “for good” with baby True.

Kim Kardashian seems very excited to get her sister back home and connect all of their children together. As many Kardashian fans already know, Kim’s oldest daughter, North West, is very close to Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope. They are often seen together and are seemingly best friends. They even had a joint birthday party over the weekend. Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian also has a daughter, Dream, who is 1-year-old, and will likely be running with the rest of her cousins as the years go by.

happy birthday North & P.. ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 3, 2018 at 1:31pm PDT

In the newest promo for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim is heard saying that everything is better when the whole family is together, and it seems that she’s thrilled to be getting the gang back together this summer.