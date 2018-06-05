Spoilers for ‘The Bachelorette,’ Week 3: Becca’s ‘Bachelor’ Buds, Richard Marx & Keyshawn Johnson All Pop Up

Episode 3 of 'The Bachelorette' with Becca Kufrin will be jam-packed with familiar faces and plenty of drama is on the way.

Things are already getting intense among Becca Kufrin’s suitors on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season. She headed off on her first dates during Episode 2 and spoilers are already emerging for Episode 3. What can viewers expect?

Gossip king Reality Steve has shared some great Bachelorette spoilers regarding the Week 3 dates and additional details will emerge once ABC releases the official synopsis. It looks like Becca Kufrin will again have two group dates and one individual date, and the one-on-one goes to Chris Randone.

Becca and Chris will head to Capitol Records in Los Angeles and they’ll get to work with Richard Marx on writing a song. The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that Chris does get the rose on this outing with Becca, and fans will be anxious to see if they have any chemistry together.

The first group date of Week 3 will involve Becca’s besties from her journey on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. It seems that Caroline Lunney, Bekah Martinez, Tia Booth, Kendall Long, and Seinne Fleming will all show up to help Kufrin and they’ll have a bunch of guys join them for pedicures and manicures.

Viewers saw that during Episode 2, there was some discussion between Colton Underwood and Becca about his previous short-lived relationship with Tia. The Bachelorette spoilers hint that this topic will be discussed again while Booth is there for the group date, and it sounds as if it’ll seem to be resolved for the moment.

Fans who voted in a poll on The Bachelorette Twitter page Monday night overwhelmingly agreed that it was right for Underwood to tell Kufrin about Booth. The situation will make for some awkward moments in Episode 3 and Bachelorette spoilers reveal that this will be an issue again later in the season.

As for the other group date, Bachelorette spoilers detail that former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson will join Kufrin and some of her guys to play football at Ventura College. The Lingerie Football League players join in on the fun and unfortunately, this date takes a wrong turn when Clay Harbor breaks his wrist.

Clay ends up going to the hospital and soon learns that he needs to have surgery. Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers share that Becca will give Clay the group date rose, but he’ll later return it and eliminate himself so he can go home and get his surgery done.

Harbor charmed viewers during Becca’s premiere and many will be disappointed to see him head home so soon. Luckily, it sounds like he’ll get another shot at finding love within the franchise by heading to Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

The Week 3 Bachelorette spoiler preview also teased an incident with an ambulance, and Reality Steve previously noted that he wasn’t sure whether the situation would play out in the second or third week. It looks like it’s coming up next week and it involves a serious injury sustained by David Ravitz.

At the rose ceremony, Kufrin reportedly cuts Ryan Peterson and Mike Renner. The remaining 15 men will have the chance to head to Utah with Becca for Episode 4 and Bachelorette spoilers that this show will have some key dates. Stay tuned for additional Week 3 teasers as new information emerges and tune in to ABC every Monday night to see how Becca Kufrin’s journey to find love progresses.