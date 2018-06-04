Olivia Culpo Dons Black Bikini Top & Tiny Denim Shorts In Montenegro

Olivia wowed fans with her 'OOTD' wearing a bikini top and short denim shorts.

Olivia Culpo is wowing fans with her incredible bikini body in a new snap posted to social media. The model shared a stunning new bikini photo on her official Instagram account this week which showed her flaunting her toned abs in a dark wrapped bikini top and short denim shorts.

The star, who appeared to be enjoying a little down time on a luxury yacht in Montenegro, stood in front of the incredible scenery of the country while a rainbow could even be seen in the background as the boat moved away from the beach.

“Always look for the [rainbow],” Olivia captioned the stunning vacation snap she shared with her more than 2.8 million followers on the social media site on June 3.

She then added a red heart emoji to her caption and revealed that her green bikini top and distressed denim short shorts look was her “outfit of the day.”

“#OOTD in @calzedonia #calzedonia #italianbeachwear,” Culpo wrote in the caption of the photo showing off the amazing coastal scenery of Montenegro.

Olivia’s latest bikini photo was clearly a hit with fans, as the snap has already received more than 121,000 times in just over nine hours since she shared it on the social media site.

Culpo has been showing off a number of looks during her European vacation over the past few days, as Daily Mail recently shared photos of the star sporting a red satin top, blue jeans and red leather boots at the Revolve Around The World event in London, England, on June 1.

Since then, Olivia’s been sharing various fashion shots from her luxury vacation on her official Instagram account, including several of herself posing in gowns on a yacht.

Alongside the caption “Goooooooood morning [world],” Culpo shared two photos of herself posing by the stairs while on the water in a floor-length green frilled gown. As Inquisitr previously reported, she showed off some skin again in a black-two piece last month during a photo shoot.

Goooooooood morning ???? A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jun 3, 2018 at 3:19am PDT

The star’s vacation and subsequent flurry of Instagram photos came just weeks after she announced her split from her boyfriend, American Football player Danny Amendola, after two years together.

Us Weekly reported that Olivia spoke candidly about their breakup during an interview in March, but admitted that the split was still very fresh for her and she wasn’t yet comfortable talking about their pretty surprising breakup.

“I don’t feel comfortable talking about it,” Culpo said during a candid interview with Access Live about her former relationship with the athlete. “Everyone goes through breakups in life.”

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“Everybody has their own way of handling it and it’s something that I definitely am not going to get into at this moment,” Culpo – who previously dated Nick Jonas – then continued while discussing their split. “But I am sure everyone can relate to heartbreak.”

The breakup came shortly after Olivia stripped down for the latest infamous Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, the star showed off some serious skin in the shoot, which was her first for the magazine.