San Diego Marathon Shooting: Police Respond To Reports Of Active Shooter At Finish Line

Reports say at least four people were shot by the gunman, who was on a rooftop.

An active shooter has opened fire at the finish line of a San Diego marathon, reports have indicated.

As NBC San Diego reported, police have responded to the Rock ‘N’ Roll San Diego Marathon. It was not yet clear if there were an casualties. Local reports indicate that the gunman was on a rooftop and was located by police. Local reporters noted that at least four people were shot, including a police officer who was apprehending the gunman. Reporter Alicia Summers later clarified that the officer may have accidentally shot himself in the foot.

Witnesses reported a massive police presence in downtown San Diego, and some shared video of police cars racing to the scene of the shooting.

Within an hour of the first report, the Associated Press reported that there was no longer a threat. The marathon was able to resume after police cleared the scene.

BREAKING: Police say no threat after shooting suspect arrested near San Diego marathon route; no immediate word on casualties. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 3, 2018

Some of the reports appeared to show police apprehending the gunman on the roof of a parking structure.

Suspect in custody as police officer is shot apprehending live shooter in San Diegohttps://t.co/ROGMsolbeY pic.twitter.com/s16pGrrFWu — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 3, 2018

JUST IN: Cops respond to reports of active shooting near San Diego marathon finish line https://t.co/hIf9wahvAn — New York Post (@nypost) June 3, 2018

#BreakingNews. Possible active shooter in Downtown San Diego. First responders are still gathering info. but say suspect was on a rooftop with a gun, PD unit located him and an officer shot himself. Medic 4 reported possible victims but not clear yet @News8 @CBS8 — Alicia Summers (@AliciaNews8) June 3, 2018

This story will be updated as more details of the San Diego marathon shooting are available.