Shannen Doherty Underwent Breast Cancer Reconstruction Surgery, Says She’s ‘Blessed In So Many Ways’

Actress Shannen Doherty underwent breast cancer reconstruction surgery three weeks ago, two years after her mastectomy.

The Inquisitr reported that Doherty spent Mother’s Day in the hospital with her mother, Rosa, by her side while she recovered from the reconstructive surgery, which was a tough choice for her considering how difficult her mastectomy was. Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015, and in April 2017, she got the news that she was in remission. She’s been in remission for one year, and she’s looking forward to the five-year significant remission mark.

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star shared post surgery update via Instagram. She is struggling since her surgery, which occurred in mid-May.

The 47-year-old former Charmed star wrote, “Reconstruction is no joke. Not going to lie… I’ve struggled with this surgery.” She wrote, “My amazing Dr. Jay Orringer keeps reminding me it’s only been 3 weeks and I’m up and about, not taking any pain pills and generally doing well considering I had 3 surgical sites and 10 hours of surgery. Still… I struggle.”

During the nearly three years she’s been fighting this cancer, Doherty shared her experience with her social media followers. She’s received an enormous outpouring of support from them as she gives updates about her fight against breast cancer. More than 73,000 people have chimed in to support her on Instagram since she shared her post just hours ago.

She finished the update by writing, “I think emotionally this is rough along with physically being unable to do a lot of things I enjoy. This is yet another humbling moment that cancer has bestowed upon me and for that, I’m thankful. Things could be so much worse. So yes, I’m blessed. In so many ways. #reconstruction.”

On Instagram a while back, she mentioned that her doctor cared for her as if she was his own daughter. In addition to her mother and her excellent doctor, Shannen’s husband Kurt Iswarienko has helped support her through this hard journey.

Earlier this year, Doherty shared that one of her two tumor marker tests came back elevated. “Test and results. One Tumor marker test came back good. Other… elevated. Just means I get monitored and another test. But even after that call, I’m staying positive and taking stock of my life.”

Among the moments she’s shared on her gutwrenching journey was when she shaved her head after starting breast cancer treatments. So many cancer patients lose their hair, and it’s a painful moment. Her strong, powerful photos of that moment provided strength for others experiencing the same situation.