System Of A Down Guitarist Daron Malakian Cites Creative Differences With Band, No New Album In Sight.

Don't expect to see a new album from System of a Down album anytime soon, if ever.

It has now been 13 years since System of a Down put out a new album. In 2005, Hypnotize was released, a companion work to accompany another album, Mezmerize, which came out that same year. Since then, aside from live performances, all has been quiet on the System of a Down front. Fans have speculated that a new album has been forthcoming for more than a decade. Most recently, rumors of a reunion seemed to be heating up, as fans moved into place ready to pounce on any piece of news that may indicate some form of new material.

In an interview with Revolver, System of a Down guitarist Daron Malakian has mercifully allowed fans some peace of mind by putting those rumors to rest for the time being. Though it may not have been the news fans wanted to hear, the guessing and speculations can finally cease. While promoting his new Scars on Broadway album, Dictator, due out this July, Malakian went on to confirm in no uncertain terms, that System of a Down is far from releasing any new material in any form. In fact, he’s not even sure a new album with the group will ever happen, though he doesn’t rule out the possibility.

“Each person is at a different point in their life, and each person wants to do a different thing. There are some creative differences as well on what direction each one of us wants to take the next System album, if that ever happens. Which is fine. I’m not sitting here upset or anything. The only thing I’m a little frustrated with was waiting for that to maybe happen or not happen. Too much time has passed by since I’ve released anything with Scars or System. But it’s never too late.”

Malakian goes on to state that recording Dictator was, in essence, his way of moving on from the disappointment of a new System of a Down album not materializing. He hopes to attract longtime System of a Down fans, as well as newcomers with the upcoming release.

Daron Malakian, guitarist for System of a Down Kevin Winter / Getty Images

System of a Down first appeared in the realm of mainstream music with their bizarre, break-neck single “Sugar” off their Rick Rubin-produced, self-titled debut album released in 1998. Touring the country and making a name for themselves with the nu-metal crowd proved fruitful for the unconventional California band, as they saw themselves sharing the stage with bands such as Korn, Deftones, Kid Rock, and even Metallica. But it wasn’t until 2001 that outright stardom truly befell the band. Their album, Toxicity, received not only massive critical acclaim, but went on to sell more than 12 million albums worldwide.

To date, the band has sold a combined total of 40 million albums.