The 'Saturday Night Live' star inked his love for the singer on his skin over the weekend.

What’s more official than Instagram photos? Permanently inking a tribute to your significant other on your skin.

Just a month after reports of a relationship between Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson and singer Ariana Grande were confirmed, the couple is taking things to the next level. And by next level, we mean tattooing their love for each other on their bodies.

Just to recap, Davidson and Grande were linked together last month after E! News reported the two had been spending some quality time just hanging out and seeing where things would go. Grande had split from her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, after two years of dating. The two called it quits earlier this year with Grande later revealing that the artist’s struggle to stay sober and their busy schedules contributed to the break-up. Meanwhile, Davidson also ended things with his longtime-girlfriend Cazzie David in early May. The two reportedly dated for a year and David stuck by Davidson’s side during his own sober journey.

Both Grande and Davidson seemed to have ended things on good terms with their respective exes before going Instagram official in late May with the comedian posting an adorable photo of the two dressed in wizarding robes and making a Harry Potter reference in the caption of the pic.

But it looks like things are moving fairly quickly for the new couple after Davidson’s latest declaration of love. According to E! News, the SNL star has apparently gotten two tattoos that pay tribute to his current girlfriend. Los Angeles tattoo artist London Reese Instagrammed photos of the comedian with two tattoos he inked on the star over the weekend. The first photo shows Davidson’s thumb with the initials “AG” inscribed on top — “AG” for Ariana Grande obviously. The second tatt, a pair of black-bunny ears with a mask, is a nod to the singer’s album, Dangerous Woman, and it rests behind Davidson’s ear.

Those tattoos Pete Davidson got for Ari are real: The tattoo artist posted about it on his feed and story pic.twitter.com/3w0grTa5yQ — Bobby Caruso (@BobbysByline) June 2, 2018

Reese captioned the photo saying the two had a good night somewhere in the hills of L.A. and claiming that Davidson “loves him some Ariana.”

It’s unclear whether Grande also got a tattoo in her boyfriend’s honor but the singer hasn’t been shy about posting her own sweet tributes to the comedian. Grande shared an intimate snap of the two wrapped up in each other, captioning the photo, “I thought you into my life.”

Davidson for his part has been very protective of his relationship with Grande, defending himself from trolls who suggested his history of mental illness might negatively affect the relationship.

It looks like the haters can keep hating, true love always wins.