Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Message About Her Siblings As She Plans To Move Back To L.A.

Khloe Kardashian is taking to her social media account to gush over her siblings. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is sharing the love when it comes to her sisters, Kourtney, Kim, Kendall, and Kylie, and her brother, Rob.

According to Khloe Kardashian’s latest Twitter post, the new mom says she has the “best sisters” in the whole world, but also wants her brother Rob to know exactly where he stands in her heart.

“I have the best sisters in the world! I feel so blessed!! Built in besties!! I love you guys!! Rob, you’re already my ACE for life!!” Khloe wrote via Twitter on Saturday morning.

Khloe Kardashian’s expression of love for her siblings comes after it was revealed that she would soon be moving back L.A. to reunite with her family. As many fans know, Khloe currently lives in Cleveland, Ohio with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Kardashian has not returned home to L.A. since before the birth of her daughter, True, back in April. Although her family did fly to Ohio for the birth of the baby, she hasn’t been able to spend much time with her famous family over the past two months.

Tribe KK A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 17, 2018 at 5:43am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, revealed that her daughter would be moving home to L.A. very “soon,” and that she believed the move would be “for good.” This move comes at a very rocky time in Khloe’s life. Kardashian has recently become a mother for the first time, but she is also dealing with major relationship drama with Tristan Thompson.

Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian when photos and videos of him kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just days before the birth of baby True. Although rumors began to circulate that the family wanted Khloe to end the relationship and move back home, Kardashian stayed in Cleveland and gave Tristan a second chance.

As Khloe Kardashian prepares to move back to L.A., she is said to be bringing Tristan Thompson along with her. However, sources tell People Magazine that Thompson is very “nervous” to reunite with the family, who are reportedly still very upset with the way he treated Khloe. Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have both publicly spoken out about the cheating scandal, and Kanye West even recently dissed Tristan in one of his new songs. So, while Khloe may be feeling the love from her family, Tristan may find it harder to reconnect with them.