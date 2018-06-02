Check Out Stephanie McMahon Rocking Blonde Hair For ‘Undercover Boss,’ And WWE Set For ‘Carpool Karaoke’

While Stephanie McMahon looks great with blonde hair, it seems highly unlikely that her employees won’t recognize her.

Between handling business constituents, putting over Ronda Rousey, building relationships with media platforms, and serving as lead ambassador, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon certainly has a busy schedule. But the WWE executive, and sometimes in-ring performer, has still found time to squeeze in some appearances for two upcoming shows: Celebrity Undercover Boss and Apple’s Carpool Karaoke.

Stephanie McMahon will join other celebrities, including Tony-award winner Idina Menzel, Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas, and NFL Hall of Fame inductee Deion Sanders, on Celebrity Undercover Boss on CBS. WWE released a couple of tweets plugging her upcoming appearance, revealing the date and time fans can watch, and a photo of McMahon donning blonde hair. And while she may look great with her temporary new look, the WWE universe was quick to point out that she is still very recognizable. Unlike other personalities that have appeared on the CBS show, often wearing makeup and prosthetics to hide their identity, Stephanie looks like herself but with blonde hair and glasses.

This isn’t the first time a WWE executive has attempted to fool their employees. In 2016, Vince McMahon himself wore a disguise and pretended to be a security guard at the company’s corporate office on an episode of Swerved. In the video below, he can be seen harassing an employee over a cell phone.

Want more of Stephanie McMahon on non-WWE TV shows? If so, then there’s great news for you because she recently performed alongside her husband Triple H in an upcoming episode of Apple’s Carpool Karaoke. The Apple series is an extended version of the segment made famous by James Corden on The Late Late Show, but they are longer and rarely star Corden.

Watch as @StephMcMahon takes on a new role during @undercover_cbs when the episode airs Friday, June 15, at 8/7 C on CBS! #CelebrityBoss pic.twitter.com/0T4nHId6ZH — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2018

The first season featured numerous celebrities teaming together to sing their favorite tunes, like Billy Eichner and Metallica, Jeff Gordon and Michael Strahan, Tracee Ellis Ross and Big Sean, and Shaquille O’Neal teamed with John Cena. Though they weren’t mentioned by name, other WWE superstars are set to appear on the show as well, according to a report from Sportskeeda.

.@StephMcMahon will be taking on a new role during @undercover_cbs! Watch her journey when it airs Friday, June 15, at 8/7 C on CBS! #CelebrityBoss https://t.co/RUDgpnN6KJ pic.twitter.com/fdAenV67VV — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2018

WWE.com reported the news but didn’t indicate when the episode would debut but that it would be sometime this summer. This isn’t the first time that fans have seen the power couple get behind the mic outside of the wrestling ring; last January, the duo squared off in a lip sync battle on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

She ain't fooling anybody???????????????? — Timothy Lewis (@H8TR_HURTER) June 2, 2018

Whoever can’t tell that’s Stephanie is as clueless as the Metropolitan people who can’t tell that Clark Kent is Superman and should be fired immediately! #Itstrue — Pesté Picasso (@pestepicasso) June 2, 2018

That wouldn't fool anyone. — Micah Kettlewell (@CowsCrazy) June 2, 2018

Through the years, World Wrestling Entertainment has embraced their talent getting behind the mic on a variety of shows. Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, and R-Truth have done musical bits on Lopez Tonight, numerous superstars did karaoke on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show in 2013, and now the WWE universe can look forward to Stephanie McMahon and Triple H belting out some tunes.

#BTS with @TripleH at our shoot for @WWE’s episode of @CarpoolKaraoke. We had a blast! Can’t wait to see our episode coming out this Summer! pic.twitter.com/SOOjiGOX3O — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 31, 2018