Tia Mowry-Hardict Shares First Close-Up Of Newborn Daughter, Says Baby’s Name Reveal Will Be Next Month

Tia Mowry-Hardrict teased a photo of her daughter and said that she will reveal her name next month on her YouTube channel.

Tia Mowry and husband Corey Hardict welcomed their second child into the world a couple of weeks ago after years of struggling with infertility. The couple revealed on Instagram that they will be sharing the name of their daughter with the public next month, according to Essence.

In the photo, the couple’s daughter was dressed in an adorable pink tutu. You can see the newborn’s hand and tummy, but Tia didn’t reveal her face. One of Tia’s followers on Instagram was curious to know the baby girl’s name and asked the former reality television star her plans on revealing it.

Tia replied that she would be announcing her daughter’s name next month on her YouTube channel, Tia Mowry Quick Fix. This is the same channel that the actress revealed the gender of her baby. The former Sister, Sister actress shared the exciting news by biting into a cake pop which contained a pink center.

Back in March, the couple hadn’t 100 percent decided on a name for their daughter, but said that her name would definitely be “unique.”

Corey gave a hint that their daughter’s name would begin with a “C” and Tia said that her daughter’s middle name would begin with a “T.” Mowry-Hardict explained, “So it’s C.T.H.”

The couple did say that they liked the idea of unisex names and names carry strength and power behind it.

“We like unisex names… Names that show some strength and some power behind it. It has a great meaning. So that’s what we’re looking for.”

The actress added that she didn’t think she could have gotten through her infertility struggles without the support of her husband. The new mom-of-two said that it’s super important to have someone encourage and support you. It enables you to feel stronger and more powerful.

Tia and her husband, Corey, have been together for 10 years and already share a 6-year-old son named Cree Taylor together.

“Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!… We are in heaven.”

Minutes before the birth of his first daughter, Hardrict shared a picture of himself at the hospital wearing a hair net and a face mask. Corey was overwhelmed with emotion as he awaited the arrival of his little girl. In the photo, Corey shed a few tears and added the caption, “Baby girl is near Prayers Up.”

In the weeks after giving birth to her daughter, the actress has been honest about life after having a baby. Tia has given a pretty realistic take on her post-pregnancy body in addition to getting no sleep with a newborn, according to Essence.

In the post, Tia took ownership of her postpartum and accepted that she still has a belly and that she appeared as if she were four months pregnant.

The actress said that she wanted to “shine a light” on how our society creates false expectations after a woman gives birth. Tia gave women permission to feel “okay” that their bodies are not perfect after their babies are born. The actress urged women to give themselves time and to go at their own pace.

“Don’t allow people to put a time limit on YOUR body. You’ve just accomplished a miracle! #Love yourself, love your new body, embrace it. If you want to make changes then that’s your desire and no one else’s. Ps, #moms freaking rock!”

Our moods with a #newborn ???? A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on May 24, 2018 at 8:40am PDT

Although the couple has been married for nearly a decade, they have actually been together for a total of 17 years. In 2011, Mowry gave birth to their son, Cree. Tia said that no one should expect a marriage to be perfect because there will be rough days. Tia said the key to a successful marriage is forgiveness and appreciation.