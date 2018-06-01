Paris Jackson Takes A Stand, Walks Out Of Fashion Show Over Treatment Of Animals

She denies statements that she "stormed out" of the show "in a rage."

Paris Jackson left a Dior fashion show on Friday, May 25 because she felt that some animals that were used in the show were treated poorly. Early reports described her as “storming out” and being “in a rage.” Those reports were later denied by Paris and others. As noted by Page Six, the fact that the daughter of Michael Jackson took a stand for the treatment of animals doesn’t come as a surprise as it was a cause near and dear to her father’s heart and one that she has voiced a concern for in the past.

Friday’s Dior Couture Spring/Summer 2019 Cruise Collection show was held outside in Paris, France and had a rodeo theme. An outdoor event is always a gamble, and in this case, Dior took a loss in the weather department as storms raged during the show. Of course, with a rodeo theme, there were horses. Women rode them sidesaddle and struck the horses with crops to get them to walk in the desired direction. That is what upset Paris. She didn’t like that the horses were forced to perform in the pouring rain and that they were being struck, so she walked out of the show as soon as the first model walked onto the stage.

Tuesday, Paris spoke out and denied that she “stormed out,” saying,

“To be clear, I did not ‘storm out’ of the show. I quietly got up and walked out trying my hardest to not cause a scene, because I do not support animals being branded and whipped. Not trying to become enemies in the fashion world in any way, but I will always be myself.”

Us Weekly reports that she also denied reports of her being enraged and stated that the sight of the horses being whipped surprised and hurt her. She went on to say that there is a trend in the fashion world to distance themselves from fur and from animal cruelty and that she celebrates that trend.

People reports that sources who were present at the show have confirmed that 20-year-old Jackson left quietly and without making a scene.

“She was uncomfortable with how the horses were being handled… so she quietly slipped out. The ladies performing with the horses were riding side-saddle so they had to use a crop to get the horses to go straight and it was pouring rain with no tent.”

Dior has not commented on the incident.