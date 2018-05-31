Adam Levine’s Adorable Daughter Makes Her Official Music Video Debut

The music video featured cameos by some pretty powerful women.

Maroon 5 went all out in their new music video for their new single, “Girls Like You” ft. Cardi B. The music video shows Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine singing into a microphone while some of the top women in music, TV, film, sports, and even politics dance behind him back to back when the chorus starts. While the music video, in general, was beautifully done, it’s the ending that has stolen our hearts. Levine’s wife, model Behati Prinsloo, appears behind her husband holding the couple’s first-born, 20-month-old Dusty Rose, in her arms. Levine turns around to acknowledge the two of them by lovingly wrapping his arms around them as they eventually fade out.

“Girls Like You” officially marked Levine’s daughter’s music video debut, and the adorable baby girl was in stellar company with some pretty powerful women. Some of the notable women who made cameos in the music video included Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Mary J. Blige, Rita Ora, Ellen DeGeneres, Sarah Silverman, Milli Bobby Brown, Gal Gadot, Elizabeth Banks, and Tiffany Haddish. Athletes Danica Patrick and Aly Raisman made appearances as well. First elected Somali-American politician Ilhan Omar and immigrant activist Angi Rivera also graced the music video with their presence.

It’s fitting that comedian Ellen DeGeneres was one of the featured guests in the music video as Levine has credited the funny woman for naming his first-born daughter. People reported that after Dusty Rose’s birth, Levine made a guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he revealed that DeGeneres hated the name he originally had picked out for his daughter but was more than willing to give him a few ideas.

“She gave me like five names to think about, like, ‘This, this, this, this’ — Dusty was in there,” he said. And low and behold, Levine and his wife ran with it.

Levine has been forthcoming in his and Behati’s desire to have more children. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Gio Grace, on February 15. Being that she’s only a few months old, Gio Grace was not featured in the precious family embrace at the end of the music video.

Olympic athlete Aly Raisman stood out in the music video by wearing a black T-shirt that read, “Always Speak Your Truth.” She posted a sweet “thank you” message to her Twitter.

How can you not be all smiles when you're asked to be a part of @maroon5 music video?? @adamlevine lucky to call you a friend. Thank you so much for making that day so fun. I wish we could do it all over again! ???? Girls like you music video featuring @iamcardib is out now! pic.twitter.com/7njngyoAp5 — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 31, 2018

Ilhan Omar also took the time to praise the experience.

Maroon 5 just began their “Red Pill Blues” tour with concert dates through October across the U.S.

You can watch the “Girls Like You” music video below.