Kim Kardashian Was Getting A Taste Of The White House For Potential FLOTUS Duties, Per ‘Radar Online’

Kim Kardashian’s White House tête-à-tête with Donald Trump was supposed to be all about prison reform, but a recent report suggests that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had an ulterior motive for meeting with the former host of The Celebrity Apprentice.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Mrs. Kardashian West went to Washington, and she sent Twitter into meltdown mode by standing beside a seated Donald Trump in the Oval Office and posing for a positively awkward publicity shot. Kim K hoped that she could use her celebrity to secure a presidential pardon for Alice Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother who is serving a life sentence for a first-time drug offense. Trump hasn’t yet committed to pardoning Johnson, but RadarOnline reports that Kim Kardashian accomplished another goal during her White House visit.

According to the outlet, the “REAL reason” Kardashian wanted to talk to Trump was because she has aspirations to be the next Melania. And no, she doesn’t want to become the current president’s fourth wife; she’s hoping that she’ll become first lady when her husband Kanye West wins the 2024 presidential election. Kim allegedly believes that fighting on behalf of incarcerated individuals will help her get there.

“She does believe in prison reform, but not as much as she believes Kanye has a chance at winning the 2024 election!” said an insider of Kim Kardashian’s selfish purpose for advocating for Alice Johnson’s release.

All first ladies have their pet causes that they pursue during their husbands’ presidencies, and the Radar source suggested that Kim Kardashian has already decided that criminal justice reform will be the project that she focuses on while Kanye West is busy running the country. She allegedly chose it because she views it as “a cause to champion that Americans can relate to.”

Tomorrow's cover: Kim Kardashian visits the White House to discuss prison reform with President Trump https://t.co/1N3bNkVmK7 pic.twitter.com/yPaL93Tyhe — New York Post (@nypost) May 30, 2018

Kanye West’s enthusiastic support of Donald Trump reportedly helped Kim Kardashian score an invite to the Oval Office. As reported by ABC News, the “I Am a God” singer sang the president’s praises on his favorite social media platform last month. Trump responded to West’s supportive words by tweeting his thanks and writing that the rapper’s embrace of his MAGA message was “very cool!”

DAY 28: People struggle to tell apart Kanye vs. Trump tweets.https://t.co/xyyluuidFo pic.twitter.com/ndx6LW9zly — Complex (@Complex) May 29, 2018

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Kanye West has hinted that he may run for president in 2024, which means that he’s currently not interested in challenging Donald Trump when the POTUS presumably runs for a second term. But would Kanye reconsider his decision to sit the 2020 presidential race out if Donald Trump did something to slight the rapper’s reality star wife — like, say, pardoning a right-wing conspiracy theorist the day after his meeting with Kim Kardashian, while remaining silent about her plea to free Alice Johnson?

As reported by Think Progress, this is exactly what Trump did when he announced that he was pardoning Dinesh D’Souza, a conservative pundit who was convicted of violating campaign finance laws in 2014. Unlike Alice Johnson, D’Souza never saw the inside of a jail cell. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was sentenced to eight months in a “confinement center” that he was reportedly allowed to leave during the day.

There's no strategy with Trump. He's an artist. To pardon Dinesh D'Souza after meeting with Kim Kardashian can't be thought up by normal humans. He's the Michelangelo of pissing people off. — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 31, 2018

For now, all Kim Kardashian can do is continue to wait and see if her meeting with the president eventually produces results. If it does not, who knows? Maybe she’ll convince Kanye West to help her become FLOTUS much sooner than he planned.