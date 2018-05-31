‘Westworld’ Season 2 Episode 7 Preview: ‘Les Ecorches’

Strike the match and watch 'Westworld' burn

Episode 7 of HBO’s Westworld Season 2 is titled “Les Ecorches.” Let’s have a look at everything we know so far about the upcoming episode.

While each episode of Westworld is somewhat overloaded with information, when it comes to HBO’s synopses for each episode, they tend to follow the adage that less is more. This week, they have offered up the following synopsis for Episode 7 of Westworld Season 2.

“Strike the match.”

In Episode 6 of Westworld, viewers discovered that Dr. Ford (Anthony Hopkins) was still involved in park activities, albeit from inside The Cradle. While this was quite a surprise for many viewers, for the hosts in Westworld, it means they might not be as sentient as they would like to think. So, could this synopsis somehow be a reference to the fact that Dr. Ford is lighting a match within the park and causing the hosts to rise up against the humans who have suppressed them for so long? Unfortunately, only by tuning into Episode 7 will reveal this answer.

HBO has also released a trailer for Episode 7 of Westworld.

In it, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) claims that “when you’ve been in the darkness long enough, you begin to see.” This could also be a reference to the Episode 7 synopsis. Perhaps the hosts are striking that match and finally being able to see what has been in front of them all along.

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, this could mean that “they have learned to fight in the dark, and take their human superiors by surprise.”

Dr. Ford also appears in the trailer. And, for those who noticed that scenes shown from inside The Cradle appear in a different aspect ratio, will notice that Dr. Ford’s appearance seems to be without this defining feature. This could indicate that Dr. Ford is somehow alive, or this scene involving him is a flashback scene.

You can view the trailer for Episode 7 of Westworld Season 2 below.

As per usual, along with the synopsis and trailer, we also have the official images from HBO for Episode 7.

As can be seen in the images below, the Man in Black’s (Ed Harris) storyline will be looked at, as well as Maeve’s (Thandie Newton), Ashley Stubbs’ (Luke Hemsworth), and Charlotte Hale’s (Tessa Thompson) along with those already seen in the trailer for the upcoming episode of Westworld Season 2.

You can view the Episode 7 images for Westworld below.

‘Westworld’ Season 2 Episode 7 Preview: ‘Les Ecorches’ HBO’s ‘Westworld’ Season 2, Episode 7, Les Ecorches

Episode 7 of Westworld is written by Jordan Goldberg and Ron Fitzgerald, and directed by Nicole Kassell.