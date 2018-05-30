Roseanne Barr Speaks Out About The Possibility Of Her Show Being Revived On Another Network

Roseanne Barr returned to Twitter on Tuesday night after proclaiming earlier in the day that she would be quitting the social media site due to an insensitive comment she made. However, when the tweet went viral, things began to erupt, and the controversy led to the cancellation of Barr’s extremely popular and highly rated ABC television series.

According to a May 30 report by Pop Culture, Roseanne returned to social media to share some thoughts and opinions she had about her show being canceled by the network in the wake of her Twitter scandal. She even revealed whether or not she would want another network to pick up the series.

When one fan tweeted that Fox should pick up Roseanne, Barr spoke out. “No, but thanks for your support,” she told the Twitter user. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there had been rumors that another network may try to snag the show following its cancellation at ABC. However, many fans took to their own Twitter accounts to advise other networks against it, considering the severity of the controversy.

It seems many fans thought Fox may be interested in the comedy series due to the fact that they recently revived Tim Allen’s sitcom, Last Man Standing. The two shows both share conservative and liberal point of views and have, at times, been controversial in their political storylines. However, even if another network would be interested in picking up Roseanne, it doesn’t seem likely that the entire cast would be on board to return.

Roseanne’s former co-stars have started speaking out about the show’s cancellation and Barr’s controversial tweet. Sara Gilbert, who played Roseanne’s daughter, Darlene Conner, on the show, revealed that she was very sad and disappointed about the situation and wanted fans to know that Barr’s tweet does not reflect the opinions of the rest of the cast.

Emma Kenney, who portrayed Harris on the series, also spoke out. Kenney revealed that after Roseanne’s offensive tweet surfaced she called her manager to quit the show. However, she was told that the series had already been canceled.

“I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable. As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I found out the show got cancelled. I feel so empowered by @ iamwandasykes, Channing Dungey and those at ABC standing up against abuse of power and lack of values. Bullies do not win. Ever,” Kenney wrote.

It seems after the huge media storm Roseanne Barr’s comments created, a network would be taking a huge risk by attempting to pick up the series now.