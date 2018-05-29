Jenna Dewan Says She ‘Was Very Happy’ To Be Channing Tatum’s Wife After Split

Jenna Dewan is starting a new chapter in her life after her shocking split with husband Channing Tatum. The actress is now opening up about her life before and after the end of her marriage, as well as her career.

According to a May 29 report by People Magazine, Jenna Dewan recently sat down for an in-depth interview with Harper’s Bazaar and admits that she is very excited about the next phase in her life.

As many fans know, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum began dating in 2006 after meeting on the set of the film Step Up. The couple eventually tied the knot in 2009 and were married for nearly nine years before they announced their split. The pair shares one daughter together, Everly, 5.

Jenna tells the site that she feels a sense of “freedom” following her split with Channing. Dewan says she doesn’t know what the future holds for her, but that she is very excited to find out.

“I feel a sense of joy and freedom and excitement, truly, about a new chapter in my life, and I have no attachments to how that’s going to look, or what that’s going to be. I feel really open, and I feel hopeful.”

Jenna Dewan also dished on the movies she is making, which she promises aren’t about marriage troubles. In addition, the actress says she was “always very happy” being Channing Tatum’s wife.

“The moves I’m making are completely not related to my marriage or separation, interestingly enough. I was always very happy being a wife,” Dewan says.

As for her split from Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan says that the pair is still trying to figure everything out, but that they are staying positive and keeping their daughter’s needs at the top of their priority list.

“We’re just getting used to it. We’re in a very positive energy together, trying to be the best parents to Everly. We support each other.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Channing Tatum still gushes over his ex as a friend and the mother of his daughter. Recently, Tatum took to Instagram to wish Jenna Dewan a very happy Mother’s Day, and reveal that he loves her.

“Jenna, happy Mother’s Day, baby!” Channing said via his Instagram story. “Mama, happy Mother’s Day, hope you’re enjoying this beautiful sunset. Love you guys!” he added before concluding the sweet video message.

Neither Channing Tatum nor Jenna Dewan has spoken a bad word about one another since announcing their split, and it seems that they’re very hopeful they can end their marriage as friends.