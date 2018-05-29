Ivanka Trump Is ‘Ignoring The Trolls,’ According To Latest Instagram Post

Over the weekend Ivanka Trump experienced significant backlash about her father’s administration’s policies on separating children from their parents when they cross the border illegally. Now, she’s speaking out in a new Instagram story.

Inquisitr reported that the first daughter found herself embroiled in controversy over a simple picture of herself enjoying her 2-year-old son, Theodore. People quickly pointed out how tone deaf she was for posting that while so many mothers and children were apart because of new policies from the Trump administration that ripped hundreds of children as young as one away from their parents.

In a similar situation, Inquisitr reported that Donald Trump Jr. also received plenty of backlash for posting pictures of his family on social media. Followers quickly pointed out the hypocrisy of both siblings who were born lucky enough to live in a country like the United States, and they are not forced to try to cross the border illegally in an attempt to create better lives for their families.

Not only that but the Trump administration also reportedly lost 1,500 children who attempted to cross the border alone. Nobody is sure where they are at this point, and many people on the internet also pointed to the missing kids in response to the Trump siblings family pictures.

Now, Ivanka Trump appeared to address the situation in her Instagram story. She wrote, “Focus on what you can control and ignore the trolls” on top of a screenshot of her own tweets that included inspirational quotes from Marcus Aurelius.

Not surprisingly, Ivanka’s social media followers did not appreciate her discussion of trolls. People on Twitter called her out for the news of her recent trademarks in China, which they felt are at odds with President Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan.

Plus, CNN Money reported the seven new trademarks represented a conflict of interested because of the fact that Donald Trump is engaged in trade negotiations with China. Meanwhile, both Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner serve as White House senior advisers.

While Ivanka’s advice to ignore trolls is typically solid advice for anybody, it might not actually be solid advice for herself. Some people think perhaps she should take a look at the way things are going and really consider her actions and how they look in a world where many families may have been negatively affected by policies she is complicit in supporting by working with her dad’s administration.