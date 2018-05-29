Angela Jones Dons Bikini On Italian Honeymoon With New Hubby, Matthew Lewis

The 'Harry Potter' star shares big news on social media.

Angela Jones had fun during a day at the beach alongside new husband Matthew Lewis, known for his role as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter movie franchise, during their Portofino, Italy, honeymoon.

Jones donned a tiny bikini as she and her husband enjoyed their first days together as a married couple in photos posted by the Daily Mail.

Lewis played Potter’s quirky pal in the film series which began in 2001 and ended in 2011.

The actor proposed to Jones in November 2016, reportedly only four months after divorce proceedings from her first husband was finalized.

The pair first met at a Wizarding World event at Universal Studios in Orlando in January 2016, where the event planner worked and they hit it off right from the beginning.

The two reportedly got engaged in Paris by the Eiffel Tower in November 2016, according to People Magazine. Lewis told the magazine in March 2017 that he and Jones hadn’t started planning the wedding just yet.

Shortly before their beach trip, the British actor shared a photo from his wedding on Instagram, showing off his wife in a stunning white lace dress.

In a candid Twitter post, Lewis jokingly complained that he had to miss a concert by well known British alt-rock band the Arctic Monkeys so that he could get married.

In the tweet, he joked, “Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming.”

Lewis received praises from his former Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, commenting on the photo, “Top lad x.”

???????????????? A post shared by Matthew Lewis (@mattdavelewis) on May 28, 2018 at 9:46am PDT

Sam Claflin, Lewis’ co-star in the film Me Before You, also tossed his support in for the new couple, commenting, “You absolute dish! Congrats brother.”

The Harry Potter star has always attempted to keep his love life away from the media over the course of the years, and this relationship with Jones is no different, barely allowing any public information on the pair to come out until the big wedding reveal.

Lewis played the character of Neville Longbottom in the wildly popular series of films that starred Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, and Alan Rickman. Based on the popular book series by J.K. Rowling, the films have grossed over $7.7 billion to date, and even spawned several amusement parks created to replicate the Harry Potter world, one of which is where Lewis had met Jones in 2016.