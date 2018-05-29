‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Tries To Decide, John & Paul Are In Trouble & Victor Learns Of Leo’s Lies

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the week will kick off with a bang in Salem. Viewers will see a lot of drama right off the bat this week, including the love triangle between Brady, Eve, and Theresa; John and Paul’s mission to rescue Chloe; and Victor’s reaction to Leo’s plot.

According to Soap Hub, Days of our Lives will kick off the week with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) struggling to make a decision between Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) and her sister, Eve (Kassie DePaiva). As fans already know, Brady and Theresa share a complicated history together. They were madly in love and have a son together. However, Theresa was forced to lie to Brady and leave Salem when her family came under a major threat from a drug lord named Mateo.

However, after months and months of being M.I.A., Theresa made her way back to Salem with the help of Xander Cook (Paul Telfer). Theresa finally got to tell Brady her story and reveal the truth to him about where she really was. Brady was stunned to learn what Theresa had sacrificed for him and their son, Tate, but a lot has changed since she left town.

In fact, Brady is currently engaged to Theresa’s sister, Eve, who helped pull Brady out of his heartbreak. As Brady prepares to make his decision between Eve and Theresa, he’ll be “thrown a curve ball,” and likely won’t reveal his decision just yet.

Will Brady choose Eve or Theresa? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/YBAulcQOwv — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 25, 2018

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and his son Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) team up to save Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) from Mateo’s clutches. Sadly, Theresa called to warn Mateo about the mission, and he was waiting for the father/son team. Now, the private detectives will be forced to fight their way out of a very dangerous situation, and try to save Chloe before it is too late.

In the latest #DAYS, Chloe is shocked when she encounters someone unexpected in Mexico.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/MgoxYA9MRv — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 5, 2018

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives fans will see Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) learn about Leo’s sexual harassment lawsuit against his nephew, Sonny (Freddie Smith). Victor will reportedly be furious when he finds out that Leo (Greg Rikaart) has conned the Titan CEO and is now plotting to take down Sonny.

In the latest #DAYS, Sonny realizes Leo has been conning him.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/x0ZQcuyRtP — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 25, 2018

However, when Victor learns the real truth about Leo’s plans and who is behind the devilish scheme, he’ll likely be even more furious. Victor may try to get revenge on Leo and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) when the whole truth is finally revealed.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.