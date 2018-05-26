‘Roseanne’ Season 11 Spoilers: Darlene & Becky’s Love Lives To Offer Big Laughs

The Roseanne revival will return with brand new episodes this fall, and viewers can’t wait to see what Season 11 of the fan favorite show will bring. However, some spoilers are already being revealed, and it looks like there will be a big dose of Darlene and Becky in the upcoming episodes.

According to a report by Pop Culture, Roseanne executive producer, Bruce Helford, revealed that fans can expect to see both of the Conner sisters, Darlene and Becky, begin to date again. Helford promises that it will be a “big year for the Conners,” and viewers can’t wait to see what is in store for them.

As many fans will remember, both Darlene and Becky have found themselves in less than ideal situations in their 40s. Becky is working as a waitress in a Mexican restaurant and mourning the death of her husband, Mark. Meanwhile, Darlene’s marriage to her husband, David, has crumbled and she is back at home living with her parents, Dan and Roseanne, and raising her two children, daughter Harris and Becky’s late husband’s namesake, Mark.

The Roseanne EP tells fans that both Conner girls will “take a deep breath and jump back into dating again, even as Darlene contends with raising her kids.” While fans of the original series have seen both girls date other characters in the past, it’s pretty much always been Mark and David for Becky and Darlene. It will be interesting to see if they are able to move on from the great loves of their lives, and what kind of hilarious experiences they are sure to have while getting back into the dating pool.

Perhaps the two sisters will hit the bars together to look for men, or even try their hand at an online dating app such as Tinder. However, the girls have a great dating resource right under their noses. Their Aunt Jackie has been a serial dater throughout the entire series. She has had multiple boyfriends and has a ton of dating experience. She was even previously married, so she knows the trials and tribulations of divorce, dating, and everything in between. She has even been in an abusive relationship.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Roseanne will return for Season 11 on ABC this fall. The show will continue to air Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. The series will also air a highly anticipated Halloween episode next season that is sure to have fans tuning in.