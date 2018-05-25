‘General Hospital’ Star William DeVry Talks Julian Romance Triangle With ‘All This Chemistry Flying Around’

Which lady does 'General Hospital' star William deVry think Julian should be with - Alexis or Kim?

The characters of Julian and Alexis have been through plenty of tough times as a couple, but General Hospital spoilers tease that their story may not be over yet. The two split after all of the drama his sister Olivia brought to town, but strong feelings obviously still exist between the two. This week Julian reached out to Alexis after she overheard Finn talking to Anna and actor William deVry is opening up about where things are headed next.

William deVry chatted with ABC Soaps in Depth and urged General Hospital viewers to slow down and enjoy the ride. He says he loves the slower pace of Julian’s storyline now, especially compared to what it used to be, and he thinks that all of the chemistry floating around between both Julian and Alexis as well as with Julian and Kim makes for good drama.

General Hospital brought Tamara Braun back to the show a few months ago and this time she’s playing Kim. Some viewers suspect there’s more to Kim than what has been revealed so far and that she may not be as sweet and innocent as she’s portrayed. Spoilers haven’t revealed that to be the case for certain, but a lot of fans have a hunch there are some secrets that will emerge down the road.

As if Alexis wasn't already dealing with enough… Julian shows up with flowers. How should she handle him? #GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/74qEHyEse2 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 24, 2018

In the meantime, Kim and Julian are flirting with a relationship. DeVry says that he knows fans of Julian and Alexis are still anxious for a reunion, and he says that he really doesn’t know what General Hospital writers have in mind. However, he’s excited to see where his character heads and spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that there is plenty more on the way with this storyline.

For a while, it looked as if deVry would be leaving General Hospital entirely. The writers created a scenario where it was easy to take the character off the canvas, but then William came to a new deal with the soap and returned. After all Julian did during the destruction of his relationship to Alexis, it’ll take some work to reunite the two in a way that feels legitimate. However, “Julexis” fans want them together and actress Nancy Lee Grahn has hinted that it’s going to happen.

Obviously, any lasting reunion is going to come together slowly, and deVry says he knows this has many General Hospital fans concerned. However, he strongly feels that a reunion like this cannot be rushed, especially considering how dysfunctional things had gotten between them.

Can these two reunite in a healthy way? Is Kim the better fit for Julian now over Alexis, and is she really the person she’s shown so far during her time in Port Charles? General Hospital spoilers hint that things could get intense as these dynamics play out and fans are dying to see where it all heads next.