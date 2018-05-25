Harvey Weinstein Is Arrested In NYC

The disgraced Hollywood mogul was seen wearing handcuffs after he turned himself in to the police.

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie mogul who was publicly exposed seven months ago after engaging in years of alleged sexual misconduct, has been arrested in New York City. Weinstein, 66, turned himself in to authorities at the first precinct in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood on Friday morning and was arrested by the NYPD shortly thereafter, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. Harvey Weinstein was later photographed emerging from the precinct in handcuffs. Weinstein will be arraigned later today and is expected to be charged with rape and a criminal sex act.

Harvey Weinstein walked silently into the NYC precinct as dozens of reporters and photographers shouted questions at him. One reporter was heard asking Weinstein what took him so long to turn himself in. The allegations against Harvey were first made public last October when the New York Times and New Yorker published scathing investigative reports on him and his alleged conduct.

Weinstein reportedly faces criminal charges in New York, Los Angeles, and London after rampant sexual abuse allegations were made by dozens of women. Many other women have come forward claiming sexual harassment when working with the former Hollywood mogul.

Harvey Weinstein is expected to be charged with assaulting actress Lucia Evans. In a report by The New Yorker, writer Ronan Farrow revealed that Evans confirmed she was pressing charges against Weinstein today, thus his voluntary surrender to police.

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is led out of an NYPD precinct in handcuffs. He is expected in court later today. https://t.co/H7QBbzB1Np pic.twitter.com/iwu8qbQN2m — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 25, 2018

In addition to Evans, other famous women, including Asia Argento and Rose McGowan, have alleged that they were sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. The allegations against Weinstein spawned the global #MeToo movement.

According to CNN, Manhattan prosecutors will charge Harvey Weinstein with first- and third-degree rape in one case and a first-degree sex act in a second case. A law enforcement source revealed that Weinstein will appear in court this afternoon. The New York Times previously reported that as part of a bail package negotiated in advance, Weinstein will put up $1 million in cash and wear a monitoring device. Harvey’s travel will also reportedly be restricted and he is expected to relinquish his passport.

Rose McGowan was one of the first women to publicly come forward with allegations against Harvey Weinstein. In a statement to THR, McGowan said she had once given up hope that her alleged rapist would be held accountable under the law.

“We were young women who were assaulted by Weinstein and later terrorized by his vast network of complicity,” the actress said. “Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice.”

In the aftermath of the public allegations, Harvey Weinstein was fired from his own company, The Weinstein Company.

You can see the video of Harvey Weinstein turning himself into police below.