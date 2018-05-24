Will Shannon Beador’s New Boyfriend Be Featured On ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 13?

Shannon Beador has reportedly been dating her new boyfriend Alex for the past several months.

Shannon Beador has a new man in her life following a messy split from husband David Beador at the end of last year. However, according to a new report, her boyfriend, a man named Alex, will not be featured on the upcoming 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Ahead of the new season’s highly anticipated trailer release, which is expected in the coming weeks, Radar Online revealed to readers that Beador and her new boyfriend have decided to keep their romance to themselves, at least for now.

“Every single aspect of Shannon’s life is on public display so she wanted this to just be between the two of them and Alex agreed,” a source close to Beador explained.

As the insider explained, Alex doesn’t want to be on a television show and neither he nor Beador wants him to make any cameos on The Real Housewives of Orange County. That said, he will be a hot topic throughout the series’ 13th season.

As for the possibility of Alex joining the Bravo TV reality series in the future, the insider said that for now, Beador wants to keep their relationship out of the spotlight as they enjoy their newfound happiness.

Radar Online also revealed that Beador and her new boyfriend are quite serious about their romance and compliment one another very well.

Shannon Beador shared the first photo of her new boyfriend on her Instagram page over the weekend as they enjoyed a night out at a Poison concert with another couple and posed for a photo with lead singer Brett Michaels. At the time of her post, Beador didn’t reveal the names of any of her friends nor did she confirm that Alex was her boyfriend.

Also on Instagram recently, Beador gave her fans and followers the first look at the Season 13 cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and in the photo, she was seen posing alongside Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Kelly Dodd. While there are also expected to be at least a couple more cast members included in the full-time cast, their names have yet to be confirmed. As for the former wives of Season 12, including Meghan King Edmonds, Peggy Sulahian, and Lydia McLaughlin, all three of the women have revealed they will not be a part of the new season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 is expected to air sometime in the coming months on Bravo TV and a trailer is expected to be released in the next couple of weeks.