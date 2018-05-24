‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday, May 23: Sharon’s Desperate Plan Totally Backfires

Will Victoria and Nick enjoy working together again at Newman?

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, May 23 features desperate schemes, desperate measures, and a calculated risk.

Jack (Peter Bergman) wasn’t thrilled to return to Jabot and see Billy (Jason Thompson) in the CEO office. Billy told Jack he could have any other job in the entire company except CEO. Jack felt that offer was second rate. Perhaps he has a better understanding of how Ashley (Eileen Davidson) felt and why she chose to go to Newman.

For the moment Jack and Kyle (Michael Mealor) teamed up in an effort to regain control of Jabot. Their main goal? To banish the blood Abbot clause once and for all. Of course, once they accomplish their shared goal, chances are they’ll be at each other’s throats again attempting to run John Abbott’s cosmetics company. Although Gloria (Judith Chapman) managed to admit that some of Billy’s ideas were good, she let Jack know that she’s on his side.

Of course, Jack’s ex-wife Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) remained entirely on her current boyfriend, Billy’s, side. In fact, she seemed to think that she and Billy would run the company together. Things have changed so much since Jack banished her to the tiny closet after their divorce when she refused to leave her job as a part of their settlement. It seems like somewhere inside she’s loving seeing Jack squirm.

Meanwhile, an alarmed Sharon (Sharon Case) desperately tried to talk Nick (Joshua Morrow) out of returning to work at Newman. She’s been around too long to trust Victor (Eric Braeden). For that matter, Nick has been around long enough to know better also, but it seems J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) attempt on The Moustache’s life clouded Nick’s judgment.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, so Sharon called Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to help her talk Nick out of this insanity. Unfortunately for Sharon, Victoria supported her brother fully in returning to Newman. In fact, Victoria felt Nick’s return would help her end up ousting Ashley.

If Sharon still wanted support, Abby (Melissa Ordway) would be on her side. She’s not feeling her brother’s impending return to the family business. With Nick back in the picture, that just means Abby is yet another spot away from the top, and that doesn’t sit well with her.

After that, Abby helped Arturo (Jason Canela) try on suits, and she convinced him to buy a suit that was well out of his price range. Unfortunately for her, she won’t be hanging off the arm of that suit, though, because Arturo flat out turned down her offer to be his date to the New Hope fundraiser. That’s probably a good choice all around.

