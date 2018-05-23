Michelle Obama Says She And Barack Are ‘Building Their Partnership’ In Touching Instagram Post

Michelle Obama recently signed a production deal with Netflix alongside her husband, President Barack Obama.

Barack and Michelle Obama are everything goals — goals for relationships, goals for marriage, goals for the presidency, goals for looking fabulous at any age — but in a recent Instagram post, the former first lady admitted that she and her former-president husband work on their relationship on a daily basis.

In a touching Instagram post that shared a classic photo of their wedding day, Michelle Obama admitted that her husband “was suffering from a nasty head cold” that threatened to cripple their high spirits.

However, by the time she got to the altar, Barack’s head cold seems to have disappeared, and they went on to dance the night away.

Michelle Obama shared that story to illustrate that marriage, as an institution, always requires work, even 25 years and a whole lot of history-changing events later.

But, at the end of the day, she said that she “loved Barack” and couldn’t imagine “going on a wild ride” with anyone else.

Check out the touching photo that Michelle shared below.

Michelle Obama certainly has a lot to celebrate, both on her own and with her husband.

According to The New York Times, the Obamas recently signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix, in which the former first couple will produce television shows and films for the streaming giant.

To help with the production, the couple created their own production company called Higher Ground Productions, named of course after the famous Stevie Wonder song that was subsequently covered by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

When asked about it, the former president told reporters that he doesn’t have any intention of using his new streaming platform to “wage a political war” against his successor, nor to go to battle with Fox News or other conservative outlets.

The Obamas, in a statement, said that Higher Ground Productions will release “scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features.”

Barack Obama said that he and Michelle would be working with “the talented, inspiring, creative voices” that were willing to share their stories of empathy, a greater understanding of the world, and bringing about a greater collective peace.

And even though both Barack and Michelle Obama have been called upon to “be more proactive” in combating Donald Trump and his supporters, the former president has soundly rejected that idea because both he and Michelle Obama feel that Barack Obama would be an all-too-convenient target for Trump’s daily Twitter tirades.