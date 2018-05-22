Kailyn Lowry Says ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Fight Had Nothing To Do With Javi, Wants Show To Quit Focusing On Drama

Kailyn Lowry is opening up more about her on stage fight at the Teen Mom 2 reunion. Lowry is now clearing up some rumors about the brawl, and revealing her opinion about the direction the MTV reality show is taking.

According to a May 21 report by Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry called the most recent Teen Mom 2 reunion a “s–t show” and claims that all of the cast members considering quitting the show after something like a physical fight happens during filming, adding that “this is the second reunion in a row” that something crazy has happened.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry got into a physical fight on stage with Briana DeJesus’ sister, Brittany. The fight allegedly began while the girls were on stage filming an Unseen Moments special and Brittany DeJesus came up from behind Kailyn and pulled her hair.

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry says that she and Briana DeJesus “did not fight” during the Teen Mom 2 reunion filming weekend. Kail added that everything that happened at the reunion had nothing “at all” to do with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, whom Briana used to date.

When asked if she would like to see Brittany and Briana DeJesus fired from Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry said she doesn’t care anymore about what they do, because they will never be able to fix the issues between them.

“I don’t care at this point what they do with Briana or Brittany. I don’t think there will ever be a reconciliation with me, Brit, and Briana.”

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, there has been bad blood between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus for quite awhile. The pair have been at odds with one another since Lowry’s ex-husband and baby daddy, Javi Marroquin, began dating Briana last fall. The relationship fizzled out and was over by January. However, Kailyn and Briana’s feud continued.

Teen Mom 2 viewers are now getting a look at the behind the scene drama that took place between Lowry and DeJesus during the most recent episodes of the show. Lowry claims that MTV is seemingly trying to create drama by putting her in close quarters with her enemy. “It was odd to me that two days in a row they put her and me in the same hair and makeup chair together,” Lowry said.

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry says she wishes that Teen Mom 2 would focus more on the the cast member’s lives as mothers than on the drama happening between co-stars. “They should focus on the actual struggles of being a parent,” she said. A sentiment also recently expressed by her co-star Chelsea Houska.