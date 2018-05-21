Watch Boston Celtics Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Cleveland has a chance to even the NBA Eastern Conference final series at 2-2 with a win on Monday over the visiting Celtics.

The Boston Celtics will try to get back on track in their unlikely campaign for a record 18th National Basketball Association championship, when they face the resurgent Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of their NBA Eastern Conference Finals playoff series, a game that will live stream from Cleveland on Wednesday with Boston needing to regroup after a thumping, 30-point defeat in Game 3 on Saturday.

Despite the humbling loss on Saturday, the Celtics — continuing to play without injured All Star point guard Kyrie Irving — still hold a 2-1 lead in the series, but without tightening up their defense particularly against Lebron James — who erupted for 27 points and, perhaps more importantly, 12 assists in Game Three — they face an uphill struggle.

“I did a s*** job defensively on LeBron,” admitted Celtics forward Marcus Morris on Sunday. Morris has been given the primary responsibility for containing James by Celtics Coach Brad Stevens, but the “King” converted on eight of 12 attempts from the floor, and was perfect in three three-point tries, on Saturday, as the Cavaliers went on to win 116-86.

The crucial contest gets underway at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 20,500-seat Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday, May 21.

Jayson Tatum will need to increase his scoring production to help the Boston Celtics win Game Four. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Celtics rookie star Jayson Tatum has seen his scoring output fall so far in the series against the Cavaliers. After seven straight playoff games and eight of his last nine, with more than 20 points, Tatum has not cracked that barrier in the first three games of the Cleveland series. His high total came in the Game 3 losing effort when he totaled 18.

One factor working against the Celtics that NBA experts are not widely discussing could be the choice of referee. The NBA has assigned Scott Foster to lead the officiating crew for Monday night’s game. In their most recent Foster-officiated game, Game 4 of their semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers, three Celtics players picked up five fouls — and in the second quarter of the game, played in Philly, the Celtics were whistled 11 times while the hosts absorbed just one foul call.

In fact, the Celtics have now lost eight straight playoff games in which Foster has officiated. During the regular season, the Celtics had a 1-4 record in Foster-called games.

