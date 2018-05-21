Ashlee Simpson-Ross Is Returning To Reality TV After A Decade

Ashlee Simpson and husband, Evan Ross, will star in new E! reality series.

Ashlee Simpson stepped into the spotlight after starring in her own reality television series, The Ashlee Simpson Show. Following her television debut, Simpson recorded her album Autobiography from 2004-2005. The sister of Jessica Simpson later released her last album, Bittersweet World, in 2008.

Now, thirteen years later, the singer-songwriter will return to television with her husband, Evan Ross. Ashlee, 33, and Evan Ross wed in 2014 and the new E! docu-series will document the couple as they record their first duet album and navigate married life with their children, according to People.

“It’s been 10 years for me where I’ve just been ‘mommy.’ It’s been an amazing 10 years but now we’re getting back into music… You get to see me diving back into that and the balance as a mom, getting back into my career and what I love to do.”

Ashley’s husband Evan said that he thinks viewers will get a real glimpse into the couple’s life. Despite doing reality television in the past, the singer said that doing a show with Evan was a fun thing to experience with one another.

“We’ve both been around it. It’s not, like, new, but it is new and it is definitely something new for us, but something fun and we’ve had a good time doing it.”

The musical couple share a 2-year-old daughter name Jagger together. Ashlee also has a 9-year-old son named Bronx from a previous marriage with Pete Wentz. Ashlee and Evan said that they were “extremely cautious” about showing their children on camera. However, they said the children’s presence was “inevitable” because they stay close to mom and dad all the time.

“Baby Jagger is just growing up so there’s no way you’re not going to see them.”

Evan, the son of Diana Ross, may come from a famous family but he still had reservations about letting the cameras get a glimpse of his private life. Ross said that the filming process “is nerve-wracking no matter what.”

“It’s one of those things where it was our decision and it’s something we actually created on our own in the beginning… When it comes to life like it is now, there’s always fears, but I think it’s more excitement.”

From 2003 to 2005, Ashlee Simpson starred in Jessica and Nick Lachey’s reality series, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. At the time, Ashlee said that she enjoyed a long break from the cameras but still wanted to give fans a look into her life.

“I do want people to have a closer look into our lives and be able to understand where I’ve been, where we’re at and where we’re going.”

During a press event, Simpson told reporters that she and Evan would take turns away from caring for their baby in order to write music in the studio.

“He would write something on a song, then I’d write something and we’d find our favorite bits… And that’s really worked for us — we’ve had a really great way of working together, where we really have found our sound from both of us doing our thing, [then finding] a blend.”

The couple is also in love with the idea of going on tour together once they finish their album.