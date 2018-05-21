Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why Baby True Has No Middle Name, May Still Give Her One

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her baby name choice, and revealing that although her newborn daughter, True Thompson, doesn’t have a middle name at the moment, that could change.

According to a report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian revealed that her daughter True “doesn’t have a middle name.” In a recent post on her app, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star claimed that she decided not to give True a middle name at birth, but is still trying to figure out if she wants to add one to her birth certificate.

Kardashian tells her fans on the app that it was “enough pressure” just to pick a first name for her daughter, and that she has yet to decide whether or not she’ll give the baby girl a middle name. Khloe says she has “a couple of names in mind” when it comes to a middle name for True, but that she plans to take her time with the decision making process. In addition, the new mom says she may not give the baby a middle name at all.

Khloe Kardashian revealed that she has “already spoken” to her lawyers, who tell her that she can give baby True a middle name anytime she wants to and that it is “easy” to get on the birth certificate. This works out well for Khloe, who says she now doesn’t feel any pressure to make a decision. As many fans may know, Kim Kardashian’s children, North, Saint, and Chicago, do not have middle names. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, and Reign Aston Disick, all sport middle names with special meaning.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian’s inability to make a decision about baby True’s middle name could stem from all of the chaos in her life at the moment. In addition to become a first-time mother, Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was busted cheating on her with multiple women just days before she gave birth. The cheating scandal blew up online and has caused quite a stir within the Kardashian family.

It seems Khloe has been focused on making some big life decisions over the past month, and choosing True’s possible middle name isn’t one of them.