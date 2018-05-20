Jessica Mulroney, Meghan Markle’s Best Friend, Emulates Pippa Middleton’s ‘Bum Fame’ At Royal Wedding

While the sister of the bride stole the show with her shapely backside at Kate Middleton and Prince William’s 2011 Royal Wedding, Meghan Markle’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney, managed to have her own Pippa Middleton moment at yesterday’s Royal Wedding.

The 37-year-old fashion stylist from Canada arrived at St. George’s Castle in Windsor wearing a stunning blue dress that accented her assets, according to a Page Six report.

Mulroney’s so-called “Pippa moment” happened as she ascended the steps guiding the young bridesmaids who walked beside her. Montreal-based designer, Di Carlo couture, created the elegant, royal blue dress. Finishing off the look, she wore nude Christian Louboutin heels along with a matching blue hat. Her half up hairstyle also appeared reminiscent of Pippa’s at Kate’s wedding, according to Town And Country.

When cameras caught a view of Jessica’s stunning curves, people almost instantly compared Meghan Markle’s best friend’s entrance to that of Pippa Middleton’s at her sister, Kate’s wedding.

Although Mulroney didn’t serve as a bridesmaid, she did help Meghan and Prince Harry serving as an unofficial wedding planner for the couple. Also, three of Ben (son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney) and Jessica Mulroney’s children served as bridesmaids and page boys in the Royal Wedding. In fact, the couple’s 7-year-old twins Brian and John held Meghan Markel’s bridal train as she walked up the steps to the chapel.

Jessica’s fantastic look from behind came as she walked up the steps behind Kate Middleton, and her shapely silhouette stole the show outside the ceremony. However, The Duchess of Cambridge managed to rule the day inside during American Bishop Michael Curry’s sermon.

The Inquisitr reported that during part of Bishop’s message, Kate’s stepmother-in-law appeared to snicker inappropriately, which led to a heated discussion. Ultimately, Kate turned some serious side eye on Camilla Bowles Parker, Prince Charles’s wife. The moment lit up Twitter as viewers around the world enjoyed the unusual sassy moment from the presumed future Queen of England.

The question on everybody’s mind is if Jessica Mulroney planned to emulate Pippa’s show-stealing Royal Wedding backside silhouette for her best friend’s wedding, or if the entire thing occurred as a happy coincidence.