‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor Kyle Lowder Returns To NBC Daytime, Ron Carlivati Teases Secretive Role [Spoilers]

It has been confirmed that Kyle Lowder, who previously played the role of Brady Black on 'Days of Our Lives,' will soon be returning to Salem.

Actor Kyle Lowder took to his Instagram account this week to let his followers know he had some big news to share. It was blatantly obvious to Days of our Lives fans that the photo was taken on the set of the popular daytime drama. Lowder’s followers picked up on this and immediately began asking questions.

During an exclusive interview with Soap Opera Digest, Kyle Lowder’s return to NBC’s Days of our Lives was discussed. He had the following to say about his experience thus far.

“To be part of this family and this energy again is truly special to me.”

Kyle previously played the role of Brady Black on the NBC soap opera between the years of 2000-2005. Some fans began contemplating whether or not Lowder would be picking up where he left off and resuming his prior character. Although Days fans love Lowder, they were initially worried.

Numerous viewers of the show wondered if Lowder’s return meant that the actor currently playing the role of Brady Black, Eric Martsolf, would be leaving. Martsolf has been playing Brady since 2008, winning a Daytime Emmy for his portrayal of the character in 2014. According to Soap Opera Digest, Eric Martsolf “is not going anywhere.”

With Eric Martsolf keeping his role on the show, Lowder’s character description remains unclear and being kept under lock and key, for now. Kyle is currently filming for his current part, and fans can expect a new character to appear in Salem this coming fall.

Days of our Lives writer Ron Carlivati responded to the news release with a cryptic message of his own. The message doesn’t give viewers a whole lot more information in regards to the part Lowder has signed on to play, but it does confirm that he is, in fact, back filming for the show.

Officially announcing his return to NBC’s Days, Kyle Lowder recently posted a video on Instagram teasing his secretive character.

The twice-nominated actor-producer has been staying busy since leaving daytime NBC in 2005. Most recently, he produced a mini-series titled Ladies of the Lake. According to IMBD, the show depicts murders that surround “rich and powerful women of the Avalon gated community.”

Ladies of the Lake is based on a novel written by Ken Corday. Last month, Kyle Lowder won an Indie Series Award for his work on the program.