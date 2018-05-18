‘The Walking Dead’: What Did Carl Write To Enid In Her Letter?

When questioned at Walker Stalker Con, Chandler Riggs reveals what AMC asked him to write in each letter

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 8 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this season and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Season 8 of AMC’s The Walking Dead, after Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) was bitten by a walker, he set about writing letters to all of those people who were important to him. His father, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) got one, so did Michonne (Danai Gurira). In fact, even the resident bad guy, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), got one. While viewers got to find out what Carl wrote to Rick and Negan, there are other letters that have not yet been revealed.

Recently, while Chandler Riggs was on the Q&A panel at Walker Stalker Con in Nashville, Tennessee, he was asked about what Carl wrote to Enid (Katelyn Nacon) in his letter to her.

Unfortunately, Chandler Riggs doesn’t have an answer according to Comic Book, who attended Walker Stalker Con. In fact, AMC just asked Chandler to write random stuff in each letter so that they would look like written letters onscreen. What he wrote in each one wasn’t important, visually, at that point. All that was required was that the letters all look like they were written by the same person when being held by the actors while on set.

“Honestly, when I was writing the letters, they just had me write random stuff. I didn’t know what I was writing until later. I think when we were shooting Episode 9, they just had me write like eight of the same letter to Negan and to Rick just for the camera and everything.”

There is also the possibility that AMC will require Chandler to write additional letters moving forward into Season 9 of The Walking Dead since not all of the letters have been read out yet. How they show the moment onscreen depends on whether Chandler will be required to scrawl out new letters.

So, it seems like viewers will just have to tune into Season 9 of The Walking Dead to find out what Carl said to Enid in his letter to her.

Of course, according to Chandler, this might all be a moot point if Shane had survived back in Season 2. Some fans believe Carl would have survived the All Out War if Shane (Jon Bernthal) was still alive. However, when questioned at Walker Stalker Con, Comic Book reports that Riggs believed the show would have ended a very long time ago with Shane still at the helm. Riggs believes Shane would have been the cause of characters dying sooner rather than later in the show.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC later this year.