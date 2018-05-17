‘Westworld’s’ James Marsden Talks About Divorce, Says It Was ‘Scary And Sad’

He may play a robot on the hit HBO show but he was anything when he spoke about his divorce during an interview with 'Men's Health.'

James Marsden, 44, has opened up about the 2011 divorce that split him up from his ex-wife Lisa Linde. The Westworld actor, in an interview with Men’s Health, revealed that the breakup from his marriage was one of the hardest things he’s ever gone through in his life.

“A lot of s— went well for me my whole life and came easy to me,” he said. “Being a white male, you’re born with certain unearned privileges. My life hasn’t been filled with sorrow and deep struggle. When the divorce happened, it was the first time I felt I lost my equilibrium.”

Marsden went on to describe the divorce as “scary and sad” but that it made him “pull everything into focus” He admitted that the split played a big role in making him the man he is today because it made him refocus his life on what he felt was truly important to him.

“I know regrets can be catalysts for good things,” he added.

As People Magazine notes, James Marsden and Lisa Linde were married for 11 years before they divorced. They have two children together, Jack, a 17-year-old, and Mary James, who’s 12.

Marsden recalled that the fact that he was separating from his kids was doubly heartbreaking.

“I was separating not only from my wife but also my kids and the bonds of home and family. Those are things you’re painfully reminded of every day. It’s like, s—, what lesson is this? What’s to come from this?”

But he maintains that he takes pride in being a good father to his children, including the 5-year-old son he had during a relationship with ex-girlfriend Rose Costa. Costa gave to their child a little more than a year after Marsden’s ex-wife filed for the divorce.

Today, James Marsden is dating British 29-year-old singer-songwriter, Edei. According to Just Jared, the two are pretty private about their relationship but they did make a red carpet appearance at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party on March 4. And it seems that there’s no bad blood between Marsden’s new girlfriend and his ex-wife. He told Men’s Health that he goes on vacations with Lisa Linde and his new girlfriend and that they are all fine with that. While he admits that they might look like a weird “hippy-dippy commune” to the outside world, he maintained that their healthy relationship is driven by love for each other and the children that he fathered.