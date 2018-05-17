Tristan Thompson’s Baby Mama Jordan Craig Reportedly ‘Lives For’ Khloe Kardashian Drama

Tristan Thompson may have some baby mama drama on his hands.

As if Khloe Kardashian doesn’t have enough drama in her life, Tristan Thompson’s ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, is reportedly living for all the scandal that’s been surrounding the couple over the past few weeks.

According to a May 17 report by Hollywood Life, Jordan Craig, the mother of Tristan Thompson’s oldest child, is said to be loving all of the recent drama between her ex-boyfriend and his newest baby mama, Khloe Kardashian.

As many fans know, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe when photos and videos of the NBA star kissing and touching other women surfaced online just hours before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. The cheating scandal completely blew up online, and linked Tristan to at least five women during Khloe’s pregnancy.

Sources tell the outlet that Jordan Craig is totally loving all of the drama, and keeps up with it on a regular basis. The insider adds that from the family’s reality show to social media, Jordan “lives for” the all the turmoil in the Kardashian family. “Jordan enjoys watching all the daily drama that Tristan and Khloe’s life has become,” said the source.

xoxox A post shared by ????ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ???? (@alleyesonjordyc) on Oct 8, 2013 at 2:00pm PDT

Jordan Craig’s fascination with Khloe Kardashian is due in part to the fact that Tristan Thompson left her while she was pregnant with their son to be with Khloe. Craig allegedly doesn’t understand what Thompson sees in Kardashian. However, she reportedly does try to not to resent Khloe, and isn’t rooting for her relationship with Tristan to fail.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian allegedly feels the same way about Jordan Craig. She is said to often check her Instagram page, and can’t help but be a bit jealous of Tristan Thompson’s other baby mama. Insiders claim that Khloe often feels uncomfortable when it comes to Jordan, and was a bit uneasy after Craig decided to post the first ever photo of Tristan’s son just one day after Kardashian revealed baby True’s face.

Currently, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still living together in Cleveland, where they are raising baby True, and trying to work things out in the aftermath of the cheating scandal. Meanwhile, Jordan Craig has never publicly spoken out about Khloe and Tristan’s relationship.