Kate Middleton Spotted Out And About Ahead Of Brother-In-Law’s Big Day

Kate has been seen in the wild days before the next big royal wedding.

For the first time since giving birth to Prince Louis, Kate Middleton has finally come out of hiding just before the royal wedding is set to take place.

According to the Daily Mail, the mother-of-three was finally spotted out with Prince William just three weeks after giving birth to Louis. The publication goes on to report that the couple were out and about to attend the dress rehearsal for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. Her last public appearance came on April 23, where she stood on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital to keep up with tradition and introduce the newest member of her family to the public.

In the photo, Middleton sits in the passenger seat next to her husband, Prince William, and looks dressed up for the occasion. The 36-year-old can be seen wearing an oversized pair of sunglasses along with a red, blue, and white floral dress. The Duchess is wearing her long, brown hair how she normally does — down and with subtle curls.

Middleton is currently on her maternity leave and will remain on leave until the fall of this year. She is expected to attend the wedding and some family events, but right now, her main focus is caring for her children before resuming her official duties.

Kate’s appearance comes at the heels of a lot of controversy surrounding Meghan Markle and her family. As the Inquisitr reported today, Markle confirmed that her father, Thomas Markle, will not be able to attend the wedding and walk his daughter down the aisle. Earlier this week, Thomas had heart surgery and needs to remain hospitalized while he recovers. Therefore, a trip to England is out of the question.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace, Markle says that her father will “sadly” not be attending the upcoming wedding. She went on to shut down rumors of a family feud, saying that she has always “cared” for her father and hopes that he will be given the space that he needs in order to make a full recovery. She also thanked everyone for the outpouring of support that she has received and said she looks forward to sharing her and Harry’s special day with the world.

The royal wedding is scheduled for Saturday.