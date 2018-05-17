Tamar Braxton Shows Off Her Shaved Head In New Photo Without Her Wig

Tamar's once again proving she's not afraid to go bald.

Tamar Braxton is continuing to wow fans without her staple wigs or weaves. Per a report from Celebrity Insider, the reality star and singer recently shared a brand new photo of herself rocking an almost bald head on social media in which she proved she still looks just as stunning as ever with or without hair.

The site reported that Tamar wowed her more almost 3 million Instagram followers with a new photo of herself on May 16, which showed her proudly flaunting her shaved head to the world while rocking a dress with a deep plunge from clothing brand Fashion Nova.

Tamar could be seen posing with her head resting in her hand in the photo as she looked seductively at the camera while also flaunting her toned legs in the low-cut, high slit, grey dress.

“I’ll take the Nova Rova…. @fashionnova that is,” Braxton captioned the snap, adding a lips emoji to her post.

The upload clearly captured the attention of the star’s fans, as Celebrity Insider reported that the star’s fans were quick to heap praise on her for being so confident and for promoting a positive body image to her fans all over the world.

“This is simply classy. Period. You should always rock this look,” the site reported one impressed Instagram user told the star. “Wow d**n, I’m speechless,” they then added after seeing the star’s latest snap.

Another then commented on the Braxton Family Values star’s super short buzz cut, telling the mom of one, “Girl! You are rocking that cut and I just love you!!”

The site reported that both Instagram commenters also touched on the singer’s impending divorce from her estranged husband Vince Herbert.

As Us Weekly confirmed, Tamar filed for divorce from Vince after nine years of marriage in October 2017 amid much speculation regarding alleged domestic abuse within their marriage.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Tamar’s mom and Braxton Family Values co-star Evelyn Braxton even spoke out about the alleged abuse during a candid interview with TMZ last year. She claimed that she was worried Vince could potentially “kill” her daughter if the couple stayed married.

Tamar confirmed that she and her husband were no longer together in a statement in which she called filing for divorce an “extremely difficult decision.”

It was just a few months later that Braxton made the decision to shave her head and ditch her wigs, as Allure reported that she shared a video and various pictures of the very dramatic change on her official Instagram account.

✂️ finally free A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Mar 14, 2018 at 6:55pm PDT

“I’m over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people’s comments & opinions hell… even my OWN feelings!” Braxton captioned a photo of herself sporting a completely shaved head shortly after making the decision to go bald in March, five months after filing for divorce.

“WE can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us!” Tamar then continued, “And for me, that starts TODAY.”

Braxton has continued to rock the shaved head look ever since, posting various photos on Instagram of her new look, including showing off her incredible bikini body during a recent vacation.