‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoilers Tease Numerous Deaths And Potential Appearance Of ‘No One’ In Season Finale

Who are the characters that will die in Game of Thrones Season 8?

Game of Thrones Season 8 is still far from being officially released but spoilers continue to surface on the web. The Game of Thrones fan site, Watchers On The Wall, revealed that a scene next season will be filmed at the Dragon Pit. Among the characters who are expected to take part in the scene are Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who play the role of Cersei, Tyrion, and Jaime Lannister, respectively.

Jon Snow and his siblings (cousins) Bran, Sansa, and Arya are also present at Italica as well as Davos Seaworth, Brienne of Tarth, Samwell Tarly, Gendry, Robin Arryn, Varys, Jorah Mormont, Yara Greyjoy, Grey Worm, the Night King, Jaqen H’ghar, and the Waif. The potential appearance of the last two characters is surprising, especially the role that they will play in Game of Thrones Season 8. Watches On The Wall entered the possibility that other faceless men could only be using the face of Jaqen and the Waif.

In the scene that is about to be filmed at Dragon Pit, one major character is missing – Daenerys Targaryen. Her absence at Italica created the speculations that the Mother of Dragons could have died while they are fighting the Night King and the Army of the Dead.

Another theory suggested that Dany is unable to travel in King’s Landing because she is carrying her baby with Jon Snow. The finale of Game of Thrones Season 7 featured the Mother of Dragons and the King in the North engaging in an intimate scene in the ship while on their way to Winterfell. On the same episode, it was revealed that Jon Snow is the son of Rhaegar Targaryen, which made him Dany’s nephew.

Aside from her death and pregnancy, there is also a possibility that Dany’s absence at Dragon Pit is because she is riding one of her dragons on her way to their meeting place. Dany did the same thing when she met Cersei for the first time, and the same scene will be needed to be filmed on a green screen at a later date. Other characters who are reportedly missing at Game of Thrones shoot in Italica include Missandei, Qyburn, the Mountain, Theon Greyjoy, Bronn, Podrick Payne, and Tormund Giantsbane.