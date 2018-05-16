‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Thurs May 17: Katie Tells Wyatt To Play Liam Dirty & Walk On The Dark Side

Katie's advice surprises Wyatt, should he walk on the dark side?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, May 17 reveal that the Spencer hierarchy may be overthrown soon if Katie (Heather Tom) has anything to say about it. This week, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) found out that his father has been the puppet master all along and has played everyone. Could Wyatt turn the tables and use the situation to his advantage? Or will Bill (Don Diamont) manage to use this new situation to his advantage and prove that he still has his son under his thumb.

Wyatt found out that he was a pawn in his father’s master plan. Bill had his right-hand man, Justin (Aaron D. Spears), stage a romantic scene to look as if he and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had had some intimate time at the office. Wyatt fell for the trickery and ran straight to Liam and told him what he saw. This “final straw” pushed Liam to end him and Steffy, baby or no baby. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, state that after Wyatt has a showdown with his father, he goes to the only safe place he knows, Katie. He knows that she will support him after he tells her what Bill is really up to.

Things get heated between Wyatt and Bill when Wyatt learns that his father used him as a means to an end. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/lhA2RUEItE #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/NePuYi2q8j — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 15, 2018

Of course, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, May 17 state that Katie and Wyatt are actually seeing each other in secret. B&B fans will remember that all hell broke loose when Bill discovered that his ex-wife and his son were engaged. He threatened to take full custody of Will, their son and would have thrown Wyatt out of Spencer Publications. B&B fans will also recall that Wyatt did not want to back down. It was Katie who convinced him that they should make as if they are complying with Bill, the hypocrite’s, wishes. She didn’t want to lose Will.

Now it seems that Katie will encourage Wyatt to make another brave move, according to the latest spoilers. Bold and the Beautiful viewers will see Wyatt telling his girlfriend that he wants to tell Liam the truth. He had just promised his brother that he will always be truthful with him, especially as far as his marriage is concerned. However, in a shocking move, Katie will encourage Liam to keep the truth to himself. Could she see this as an opportunity to get back at Bill? Perhaps the couple could use this new information as leverage to improve Wyatt’s status at Spencer Publications, keep Will, and even get married. This information could be the key to their happiness!