Khloe Kardashian ‘Taking Tristan’s Side,’ Shutting Out Family After Cheating Scandal, Reports ‘Radar’

Khloe is allegedly freezing her family out after cheating scandal.

Khloe Kardashian is allegedly freezing out her famous family following her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is reportedly closing herself off after her family expressed concerns about her decision to stay with Tristan when he was caught cheating on her.

According to a May 15 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian is completing shutting out her family. Kardashian is said to be mostly out of contact with her famous siblings, Rob, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and her mother Kris Jenner. The process allegedly started after Khloe decided that she was going to give Tristan Thompson a second chance and stay in Cleveland, Ohio, with their newborn daughter, True.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe has completely taken Tristan’s side in the situation, and that the NBA player has convinced her to “stay with him and raise their baby together.” Of course, Kardashian agreed to do so, even though she knows her family “doesn’t support this at all.”

The Kardashian insider goes on to reveal that Khloe’s family is very “worried” about her, because she is not acting like “the Khloe they know.” The famous reality TV family reportedly only wants what is best for Khloe, but they also want her to “wake up” and realize that Tristan Thompson has betrayed her in a very serious way.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s baby girl. Tristan is said to have cheated on Khloe with at least five different women during her pregnancy before being caught in early April.

Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with her family is said to be full of friction, and could be the reason that she didn’t return home to L.A. to celebrate Mother’s Day. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe’s family wanted her to come home, especially since Tristan Thompson was in Boston for the Eastern Conference Finals. However, Kardashian refused to fly back to L.A., and instead spent a quiet day at home with baby True.

Khloe Kardashian’s situation is sure to be documented on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.