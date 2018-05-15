Louis Tomlinson’s Dad Diagnosed With Cancer 18 Months After His Mom Died Of The Disease

Louis Tomlinson's dad is battling liver cancer, but thankfully it was caught early.

Louis Tomlinson lost his mother, Johanna, to leukemia in 2016. Now his dad has been diagnosed with liver cancer just 18 months after his mom passed away. Troy Austin spoke with The Sun about his recent surgery and how he is doing now. He had a 1 1/2 inch tumor removed from his liver in a four-hour surgery. It was caught early, so he is praying that the surgery was successful in beating this disease.

In addition, Tomlinson’s grandmother Tina died as a result of a rare form of bone marrow cancer not too long after Johanna’s death. It has been a rough road for the former One Direction singer. His dad is thankful that his was caught early. He went in for some routine blood work done which alerted the doctors that something was off. That’s when they found the tumor on his liver. He said that he had no symptoms that anything was wrong.

According to Austin, he and his son have not spoken to each other for about five years now. However, he said that he would like to change that. He is open to getting closer with Louis if he would ever be willing to make contact with him.

Austin has been estranged from his own dad, Harry, for over 30 years. His recent cancer diagnosis has given him a second chance. He mentioned that he would love to be reunited with his father. The 49-year-old says that he has changed from his former life of heavy drinking, smoking, and unhealthy eating, a lifestyle he blames for his cancer diagnosis. Drinking came in handy when he was going through stressful times in his life, such as his mother’s passing. He also lost his beloved dog Okee around Christmas time.

“Each day I was smoking up to 25 cigarettes and drinking six to eight cans of Tyskie, a Polish lager. And my diet was terrible. It was Chinese and Indian takeaways and a lot of chips. Some days I wouldn’t eat at all but would just drink and smoke. I would drink to celebrate the good times and drink to cope with the bad. Whatever life threw at me I would drink.”

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson's dad diagnosed with liver cancer https://t.co/eQQCZT0DVQ — The Sun (@TheSun) May 14, 2018

Troy has a grandson that he has yet to meet. Tomlinson’s little boy, Freddie, just turned two in January. The “Back To You” singer is a hands-on dad who has a big heart. He was recently on stage at the NHS Heroes Awards in London to surprise Freya Lewis, one of the survivors of the Ariana Grande concert shooting in Manchester. According to Capital FM, she got a few hugs from Louis and some kind words about her strength and determination. His fans took to social media to praise his compassion, calling him an angel.

Louis’ dad wants to spread the word on early cancer detection. Troy said that he told his story in hopes that someone who reads it will get a second chance at life just as he did.