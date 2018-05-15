Jennifer Lopez’s Body Not Always Celebrated, Told To Diet, Lose Weight Early In Career

Lopez's curvy body was slammed at the start of her career.

Nowadays, Jennifer Lopez is known for her amazing abs, killer legs, and big booty. But it wasn’t always like that for the 48-year-old singer. In a new, tell-all interview with In Style, Lopez is dishing on the struggles with the Hollywood “body image” at the start of her career.

Growing up, Lopez tells the magazine that she was always proud of her body. But once she got to Hollywood, they were less than accepting of Lopez, who received plenty of flak for the way that she looked.

“They’d say, ‘You should lose a few pounds,’ or ‘You should do this or do that.’ It finally got to the point that I was like, ‘This is who I am. I’m shaped like this.'”

Lopez went on to say that pretty much everyone who she grew up with looked similar to her (body-wise) and that she saw them all as “beautiful.” In fact, the mother of two still says she sees nothing wrong with her curvy body at the start of her career. When she was a kid, Lopez dishes that everyone that she saw on TV and in movies wore a size zero. But, her mother instilled it in her that she was beautiful just the way she was.

Today, many people credit Lopez with paving the way for curvy women, like Kim Kardashian, and for being such a positive role model when it comes to body image. Lopez even tells the publication that people often come up to her and thank her for opening the door for curvy women like themselves.

???? A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 4, 2018 at 5:32am PST

“So many people have come up to me over the years—famous people, people I meet on the street, fans, everybody—and they say that very thing: ‘Thank you so much. I have the same type of body. I used to think I was fat, but now I feel beautiful,'” Lopez dished.

She also added that her dad loved her mom’s curvy body and now she wants to teach her daughter, Emme, the same thing — to be confident in her body. The singer notes that she has told her 10-year-old daughter to love and respect herself first and then command respect from others. With social media being the way that it is these days, Lopez just wants to teach Emme to be a good person, friend, and daughter.

Lopez also sat down with the magazine to promote her new cosmetics line, JLo Beauty. The collection is about 40 pieces including illuminator, bronzer, gloss, eye shadow, and mascara. The World of Dance star claims that the collection is a true reflection of what people know her for — her glowing skin and neutral shades.

The collection is available for purchase now on her website.