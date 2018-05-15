Jada Pinkett Smith’s Mom Rocks Bikini At 64

Jada Pinkett Smith is gorgeous, and she gets it from her mother.

The name Adrienne Norris may not mean anything to anyone — yet — but it means the world to Jada Pinkett Smith, because it’s the name of her mother.

And, yesterday, Adrienne Norris served notice of her beauty when she posted a picture of herself in a slamming bikini on her Instagram page.

And, as she proved, beauty is ageless and timeless.

“You look stunning — age is only a number!” wrote one commenter. “Great example of aging well and healthy!” wrote another.

Check out the photo of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s gorgeous mother below.

64 and what? That part!! A post shared by Adrienne Norris (@only1mrsn) on May 13, 2018 at 10:36am PDT

This isn’t the first time that Adrienne Norris has proved that she’s a total glam-ma.

Recently, she and her daughter, Jada Pinkett Smith, were shown sunbathing while on vacation for Mother’s Day.

Jada has frequently credited her mother for being a positive force in the life of both herself and her daughter, and said that her mother has been influential in shaping her opinion on her body and on the world in general.

Recently, too, the family made the news when Willow Smith — Jada’s daughter with Will Smith, and Adrienne Norris’ granddaughter — came clean about her need to “self-harm.”

Lets get it done!!!!#wintersdone#summergoals A post shared by Adrienne Norris (@only1mrsn) on Apr 5, 2018 at 9:34am PDT

The sometime actress and singer admitted that, when she was growing up, she felt a lot of “emotional pain,” so much so, in fact, that she took to cutting herself to relieve some of the pain.

And while Willow admitted that she no longer self-harms, her revelation shocked both her mother and her grandmother.

Jada Pinkett Smith frequently takes to social media to call women “queens” while reminding them of the importance of self-care, especially if they have children, so the revelation about her daughter was nothing if not shocking to the Girls Trip star.

However, Jada also reassured her daughter that she loved her, and that her revelations did nothing to change that love for her.

It seems as though Adrienne Norris, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Willow Smith have all shown us that their beauty is not only skin deep, especially with their physical beauty, raw honesty, talent, and love for one another.