Kim Kardashian Shares New Photo Of Her Children, Says She’s The ‘Luckiest Mom In The World’

Kim Kardashian shares gorgeous Mother's Day photo with her three children.

Kim Kardashian seemingly had a wonderful Mother’s Day weekend. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spent Sunday with her three children, and posted a gorgeous snapshot of herself with the kids to prove it.

According to a May 14 report by the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian looked to be having a very relaxing day with her three kids: daughter North, 4, son Saint, 2, and baby girl Chicago, 3 months. In the newly posted photo, Kim is wearing a white robe and matching slippers, while the kids are all dressed in their pajamas as well.

In the caption, Kardashian revealed that she had to bribe her kids with lollipops in order to have them stay still for the photo, but that it was “so worth” it. Kim also stated that she felt like the “luckiest mom in the world” to have her three children in her life, and wished all of the other moms out there a very happy Mother’s Day.

Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, was not pictured in the photo, but as fans know, the rapper has a history of giving Kim some very over-the-top gifts for Mother’s Day. While this year’s gift has not been revealed, Kim did take to social media to reveal that this year was “crazy special.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian took to her app to reveal some intimate details about motherhood. Kardashian said that her favorite thing is simply when her children tell her that they love her, and also admitted that being a mom can often times be very “overwhelming.” The reality TV star says the hardest thing about being the mother-of-three are the moments when all three of her children need her at the same time, and everyone is crying.

Kardashian also revealed that having children “changed her soul,” and that she cares a lot more about the world now, because she is raising children in it. Of course, no Mother’s Day would be complete without Kim shouting out her own mom, Kris Jenner. Kim posted a photo of the two together, and revealed that her mom taught them that “family” comes “above everything” and thanked her for being “the best grandma” to her three children.