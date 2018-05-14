Caitlyn Jenner Leaves Khloe Kardashian Out Of Mother’s Day Tribute

Did Caitlyn Jenner purposely leave Khloe and Kourtney out of her Mother's Day tribute?

It seems that the bad blood between Caitlyn Jenner and Khloe Kardashian is still very much in play. Jenner, who posted a loving Mother’s Day tribute to all the wonderful mothers in her life, left out two very important moms: Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

According to a May 14 report by Hollywood Life, Caitlyn Jenner shared photos of Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner on Mother’s Day with the caption, “So blessed to have so many amazing moms in my life.” However, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian were noticeably absent from the tribute. Jenner later deleted the Instagram post after fans began to question why Kourtney and Khloe were left out.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans know that there has been a lot of tension between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashian girls since her transition. Many of the girls believed that Jenner was unfairly portraying their mother, Kris Jenner, in a negative light during interviews about her former life as Bruce Jenner, as well as in her memoir. While nearly all of the women in the family spoke out about Caitlyn’s comments, it was Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Jenner that became the most strained.

Fans of the show know that Khloe Kardashian, who recently welcomed a daughter named True, was always close to her step-father, but when Jenner announced that she would be transitioning from Bruce to Caitlyn, things began to get messy. Khloe had a lot of questions for Caitlyn, who she says has changed drastically in personality since the transition. It seems that the two are still not on good terms after Caitlyn left Khloe out of her Mother’s Day tribute.

Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner also posted a photo of daughter Kylie Jenner with two of her brothers, Burt and Brandon Jenner. The three siblings were all holding their babies in the adorable snapshot, revealing that Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, recently had a sweet visit with her grandmother.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian spent Mother’s Day alone in Cleveland, while the rest of her family was in L.A. and Tristan Thompson headed to Boston for a basketball game. Khloe snapped photos of her home decorated with flowers and balloons for her special day.